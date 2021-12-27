Russian gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline returned for the 6th day





A worker checks pipelines at a gas compressor station on the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, about 130 km (81 miles) southwest of Minsk, December 29, 2006. REUTERS / Vasily Fedosenko Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

FRANKFURT / PRAGUE, December 26 (Reuters) – The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which typically sends Russian gas to Western Europe, was sending fuel back to Poland for the sixth day in a row on Sunday, according to data from German network operator Gascade. The data showed that flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were heading east to Poland with a clock volume of nearly 1.2 million kilowatt hours (kWh / h) on Sunday. Auction results showed that Russian gas exporter Gazprom had not reserved gas transit capacity for exports through the Yamal-Europe pipeline on Monday. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Gascade, which takes Russian gas and transports it inside Germany, is owned by WIGA, a joint venture between Gazprom and oil and gas company Wintershall DEA (WINT.UL). Wintershall DEA is jointly owned by the German chemical group BASF (BASFn.DE) and LetterOne of Russia. Russia said this week that the change in flow was not a political move, although it coincided with rising tensions between Moscow and the West over Ukraine and pushed gas prices to record levels. Read more Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine instead of easing an overheated market, blaming German gas importers for the change and rising prices. The German Economy Ministry has refused to comment on Putin’s allegations. Gas importers have not responded to Reuters’ requests for comment. Data from the Slovakian pipeline operator Eustream showed that capacity nominations for Sunday’s Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia through the Velke Kapusany border crossing were 739,826 megawatt hours (MWh), slightly below Saturday’s 747,031 MWh and below. levels in recent weeks. The recent decline was balanced by higher nominations for flows from the Czech Republic to Slovakia, which means that nominations for flows from Slovakia to the Austrian center Baumgarten were almost stable compared to levels in days and weeks past. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Jan Lopatka Editing by Robert Birsel and Mark Heinrich Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

