Climate crisis puts oil in question, but dependence persists

Paris (AFP) The climate crisis has put the end of oil on the agenda, but achieving this is a colossal task given the world economy’s deep dependence on oil.

“In 2021, some developments clearly showed that the (oil) industry has no future,” said Romain Ioualalen in the activist group Oil Change International.

The International Energy Agency warned in May that an immediate halt to new investment in fossil fuel projects was needed if the world were to reach zero carbon emissions by 2050 and have every chance of limiting heating to 1.5C.

The call was a revolution for an agency set up in the wake of the first oil coup of 1970 to protect the energy security of wealthy, oil-consuming nations.

Another milestone in 2021 was the appearance at the COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow of a coalition of nations pledging to give up oil and gas production, although no major oil and gas producing countries joined the group. .

“It is no longer taboo to talk about ending hydrocarbon extraction during international climate summits,” said Ioualalen of Oil Change International.

And fossil fuels – which still account for 80 percent of the energy consumed – were explicitly blamed for promoting climate change, which was not the case when the 2015 Paris climate pact was reached.

Recently, environmentalists scored a symbolic victory when oil giant Shell decided to leave the development of the controversial Cambo oil field outside Scotland saying the investment case was “not strong enough”.

‘dependent’

“We have known for several years that the end of crude oil … is near,” said Moez Ajmi, an energy specialist at professional services firm EY.

“But is the world ready to live without oil? In my opinion, it is still very dependent.”

The IEA also believes that demand for oil is still set to increase. She expects it to reach its pre-pandemic level of just under 100 million barrels a day next year.

With crude oil prices rising in recent months, oil producers are turning to money and can afford to pursue new projects.

“Any talk of the oil and gas industries that has been left to the past and the ban on new investments in oil and gas is wrong,” said OPEC chief Mohammed Barkindo recently.

The head of French oil firm TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne, said he was “convinced the transition will happen because there is a real awareness, but it will take time”.

He believes the issue is being handled in the wrong direction. Instead of focusing on oil reduction, the focus should be on consumption.

Demand for fossil fuels “will decline because consumers have access to new products like electric vehicles,” Pouyanne said.

In the first half of the year, electric vehicles accounted for 7 percent of global vehicle sales, according to BloombergNEF. While this is still a small percentage, it is growing rapidly.

‘Year of transformation’

Ioualalen of Oil Change International said the arguments put forward by oil companies and producing countries are cynical and focus on the short term.

“They are trying to justify an unstable trajectory at all costs,” he said.

“We are still far from a decarbonized economy, of course, but it is the energy system investments that are being made today that will get us there,” Ioualalen said.

Whatever the horizon for the oil end, the industry players are still just preparing unwittingly for it as the pressure on them grows.

Leading US oil companies ExxonMobil and Chevron were not in the long run, but finally announced investments in the energy transition this year.

“2022 has the potential to be a truly transformative year,” said Tom Ellacott, senior vice president of corporate analysis at energy research and consulting firm Wood Mackenzie.

“It is clear that lowering decarbonization limits is not an option” given the growing pressure on the oil industry.

Experts believe that by 2022 there will be more investment in wind and solar energy, as well as technology to capture carbon emissions from power plants and fossil fuel plants.

