Swimmers and Sledges Challenge Boxing Day Wet and Cold Weather | Weather in the UK





Boxing Day swimmers withstood the cold weather to do their traditional diving as parts of England and Scotland woke up to snow on Sunday. Winter weather that was forecast to create storm-like conditions along the Anglo-Scottish border gave way to rain, and the Environment Agency issued flood warnings in North Yorkshire and Devon. Families in Tow Law, County Durham, were among those who went sledding as the area was covered in snow. Across the UK snow fell overnight, with the highest parts of Scotland covered by a few centimeters and parts of the north of England looking up to 5 cm at its peaks. Saturday had been a white Christmas for some parts of the UK as people in Shetland and eastern Scotland woke up to the snow. People drag children through snowmobiles in Tow Law, County Durham. Photo: Owen Humphreys / PA A woman rides a horse through the snow near Castleside, County Durham. Photo: Owen Humphreys / PA Swimmers at Ayr Beach participated in a charity swim to Support Ayrshire Cancer on Boxing Day. And in Redcar, the swimmers faced the cold waters of the North Sea while participating in their annual swim. The event attracts hundreds of people every year, some dressed in beautiful dresses, as they help raise money for a number of charities. Ayrshire boxing day. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images Making a fuss on Redcar beach. Photo: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images Southern England experienced less dramatic weather, with people strolling along the Long Walk in Windsor Great Park on a wet and gloomy Boxing Day. The Met Office predicts cloudy weather with rain and sleet in the northern and eastern parts of the UK by the end of Boxing Day. He said this would be alleviated and followed by a good chunk of low clouds with some fog spots developing. He said there was a risk of frost in some western parts of the UK and further rain in the south-west later. Rain in the north is expected to clear on Monday. A gray Windsor on Boxing Day. Photo: Geoffrey Swaine / Rex / Shutterstock The Environment Agency issued a flood warning for the North Sea at Scarborough Sandside on Sunday. The prevailing waves and splashes are expected as a result of strong winds on the shore Sunday evening, he said. Please be careful along beaches, coastal paths and estuaries and roads in the area, as large waves and sea splashes can be dangerous with debris. In another flood warning, he said river levels remained high near Exeter after heavy rain on Christmas day. A yellow Met Office warning initially extended to include an area from the Scottish border to Derbyshire, as well as further east over Durham and Northumberland, due to an increased possibility of snow accumulation over the southern Peninsula overnight. A second was in place for a smaller area north of Glasgow and beyond the Forth Valley. These were removed later in the day.

