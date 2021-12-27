TRAVEL AT DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT: DIA expects increased travel this week





DENVER (KDVR) – Denver International Airport told FOX31 that two of the busiest travel days of the year will be Monday and Wednesday with more than 200,000 people passing through the airport. Nearly 3 million passengers are expected to travel through the DIA between December 20 and January 3, which is about 5% less than the same period of 2019. Between 60,000 and 70,000 passengers will pass through TSA checkpoints. Hundreds of other flights are canceled due to lack of staff

One passenger told FOX31, it was full, but the airport experience was quite serene. Others facing delays said it is a frustrating experience, but it’s worth being able to spend time with family and friends. There is always a silver line, said one traveler to see loved ones. Flightaware.com reported less than a hundred flight cancellations (95) on Sunday evening. Travel experts recommend that you leave early to avoid traffic problems and long queues at the check-in counter. Be prepared to follow the public health guidelines for COVID-19 at your departing and arriving airports and on board the aircraft. Masks are required in DIA. It is also a good idea to check the airline website before traveling for information about expected delays.



