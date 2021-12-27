New York sees a fourfold increase in hospitalized children with Covid-19





With Omicron cases on the rise, New York health officials have reported an increase in hospitalized children, as the White House promised Sunday to quickly address the lack of U.S. Covid-19 test.

The New York State Department of Health warned of “an upward trend in Covid-19-related pediatric inpatient care,” in a statement Friday. In New York City, he “identified a fourfold increase in Covid-19 hospital admissions for children 18 and under starting the week of Dec. 5 through the current week,” he said. Approximately half of admissions are younger than five, an age group that is not accepted for vaccines, the department added. The number of Covid-19 cases in the United States is growing, with an average of nearly 190,000 new infections every day for the past seven days, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The advent of the new Omicron variant, accompanied by holiday celebrations that usually involve travel and family reunions, has caused a rush in tests in the United States, where it is difficult to get one in many countries. The U.S.’s top pandemic adviser, Anthony Fauci, on Sunday acknowledged a Covid “testing problem” and vowed to make more tests available to Americans next month. “One of the problems is that this will not be fully available to everyone until we arrive in January and there are still some problems now that people have trouble getting tested,” Fauci told ABC News. “But we are tackling the testing problem,” he added, saying it needs to be corrected “very soon.” On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced a series of new measures as the United States struggles with Covid’s latest growth, including sending half a billion free home tests in the wake of the Christmas testing crisis. However, the White House, whose strategy for weeks has focused primarily on vaccinations, has faced strong criticism for the fact that many tests will not be available until January. ‘Extremely contagious’ Fauci on Sunday stressed that the administration was growing to handle the blow and stressed that Omicron was “extremely contagious”. In addition to overwhelming hospitals and Covid test sites, the Covid variant has forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights to the United States after crews were called ill or had to be quarantined after exposure to the virus. Recent studies in South Africa and Britain show that Omicron was less likely to lead to hospitalization than previous types of the virus, and that longer hospital stays and oxygen needs for patients were lower, Fauci noted. . But he also warned that Omicron’s apparently lower severity is likely to be offset by how fast it is spreading. “The issue we do not want to indulge in … is that when you have such a high volume of new infections, it can overcome a real reduction in severity,” Fauci said. (AFP)

