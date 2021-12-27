International
A 29-year-old man lost his life after being shot in a town house in western Toronto
A 29-year-old man has died after being shot several times at a housing complex north of the Stockyards district on the western edge of the city, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to an address on Humber Boulevard, near Alliance Avenue, around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night for reports that a man had been shot.
Police said the victim was later found in a city unit with gunshot wounds. The first responders tried to resurrect him, but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.
Duty Inspector Mike Williams told CP24 that police are currently searching for at least two suspects.
What I can tell you so far about what our officers have found is that two men apparently dressed in dark clothes and with masks, ski masks, entered a town house here and just then that happened quarrel and led to the death of this young man. Williams told CP24 at the scene.
He said the suspects fled the area on foot and that the shooting appears to have been targeted.
It seems like these two people had a very deliberate move that they seemed to want to pursue, Williams said.
He added that police do not believe there are any public safety concerns at the moment and that there is a very, very strong police presence in the neighborhood as police investigate and seek to calm the community.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Murder detectives are looking to talk to anyone who may have information about the suspect or the shooting.
What we are looking for is if anyone has information on where they probably came from before that happened and where they went next, Williams said. Are there any vehicles involved or if they continued on foot? We are looking for anyone in the community who can help us bring it together and find out exactly what happened tonight.
Williams called it very disturbing that Toronto police have been called in for three gun killings over the past four nights.
It is very worrying for us as the police, the city in general and all these communities that have been affected by this, he said. So again, we realize that this has an impact on everyone living in the community and we are doing our best. I know this neighborhood has neighborhood officers working here and I’m sure they will be here in the coming days working with the community to try and put together what happened.
Police are asking anyone with information, especially anyone with surveillance footage, to contact investigators or anonymously call Crime Stoppers.
