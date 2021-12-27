All of Alberta now under an extremely cold warning

The whole province of Alberta was put under one cold weather warning on Sunday afternoon, while prolonged cold temperatures continue to cancel activities and force many indoor environments.

Most of the province was already facing an extremely cold warning, but counseling has been expanded to include parts of southern Alberta that were not included on Christmas day.

In Edmonton, Environment Canada said extremely cold wind cooling values ​​are expected to be between 40 C and 55 Care. In Calgary, the current forecast requires a wind cooling of about 43 C.

“Extreme cold, brutal cold, there is no other way to describe it,” Dave Phillips told Environment Canada.

Phillips said cold air is enveloping the province from Alaska, the Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

“It’s as thick as molasses, it ‘s filling all the corners of Alberta.

“There is no escape and no relief … it is dangerous because you are talking about brutal chills.”

Phillips noted that although Alberta may have cold winters, current temperatures are colder than normal.

All of Alberta has been under an extremely cold warning since Sunday afternoon. (Environment in Canada)

Canada’s Environmental Warning states that “areas of northern Alberta will experience an extended period of extreme cold conditions, which may continue until next weekend.”

Phillips said there should be some relief on New Year’s Day, though it will still be cold.

Albertans have been warned to take precautions and gather. At such low temperatures, freezing can occur within minutes on exposed skin.

Cold temperatures have even caused the Edmonton area ski resorts, such as the Edmonton and Snow Valley ski clubs, to close temporarily. Rabbit Hill also plans to close on Monday due to extreme cold.

Phillips said it is possible some records could be set across the province for lower overnight levels.