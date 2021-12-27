Australia records Omicron’s first death, authorities adhere to reopening plan





A passenger receives a coronavirus disease test (COVID-19) at a pre-departure testing facility as countries respond to the new Omicron coronavirus variant outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021. REUTERS / Loren Elliott Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

SYDNEY, Dec 27 (Reuters) – Australia on Monday reported its first death confirmed by the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 amid another rise in daily infections, but authorities refrained from imposing new restrictions saying rates of hospitalization remain low. The death, a man in his 80s with basic health conditions, marked a bleak historical moment for the country, which had to stop some parts of an organized reopening after nearly two years of stop-start blockades, due to of the new explosion. Omicron, which health experts say looks more contagious but less virulent than previous strains, began to spread in the country as it lifted restrictions on most internal borders and allowed Australians to return from outside without quarantine, bringing them case numbers at the highest pandemic level. . Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Authorities did not provide further details about Omicron’s death, except that the man contracted the virus at a nursing home and died at a Sydney hospital. “This was the first known death in New South Wales (state) associated with the Omicron disturbance variant,” NSW Health epidemiologist Christine Selvey said in a video released by the government. The man was among six COVID-19 deaths reported in Australia the day before, all in the most populous states of NSW and Victoria, which are home to more than half of the country’s 25 million population. NSW states Victoria and Queensland reported 9,107 new cases Monday, putting the country on track for another peak of new infections. The other five states and territories had not yet reported daily case numbers. “Although we are seeing an increase in the number of cases … we are not seeing any impact on our hospital system,” said Annastacia Palaszczuk, Queensland ‘s prime minister, who reported 784 new cases with four people in hospital. With reports of six-hour COVID testing waiting times for people hoping to meet the requirements for interstate holiday travel, Palaszczuk defended the tourism-friendly state for mandatory testing, saying “everyone knew when booking a ticket that if they wanted to come here, they would have to do a PCR test ”. “We have to make sure we are protecting (the Queenslanders),” she said. Australian authorities have so far resisted a return to the blockade in the face of the growing number of cases, but have restored some restrictions. On Monday, NSW again made control in public places mandatory with QR codes, while many states have reintroduced the mandatory wearing of masks in domestic public places. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Byron Kaye; Edited by Michael Perry Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/australia-records-first-omicron-death-authorities-stick-reopening-plan-2021-12-27/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos