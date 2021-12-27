Wayne Thiebaud (19202021) – International Artforum





California-based painter Wayne Thiebaud, who blurred the distinction between commercial and beautiful art with the deceptively quiet natures of major American items such as pastry apples, rubber machines and ice cream cones, has died at the age of 101. The news was announced by his New York. Gallery, Acquavella.Thiebaud began his prolific seven-decade career in the early 1960s under the banner of pop art, a label he resisted: At a time when many of his contemporaries appropriated everyday objects and massive images to distort the dream. American, Thiebaud was distinguished by smearing it with sugar, evoking from memory his evocations of childhood nostalgia. He distinguished his compositions from traditional realistic paintings as well, giving his paintings an almost conceptual quality through their captivating compositions, striking colors, theatrical lighting, and pleasing textures. Born in 1920 in Mesa, Arizona, to a bakery mother and inventive father, Thiebaud spent his early years in Southern California and on his uncle’s farm in Utah during the Great Depression. An aspiring cartoonist, he worked as a tracker for Disney Studios and a sign painter before enlisting in the Air Force, serving as an artist in the First Film Unit from 1942 to 1945. By the end of the decade, he became interested in this was called the Fine Arts and graduated from what is now California State University, Sacramento, soon becoming an influential professor at the University of California, Davis, where he remained until 1991. During a trip to New York at the 1950s he was influenced by the abstractions of Elaine and Willem de Kooning, as well as the neo-dadaism of Robert Rauschenberg and Jasper Johns, and learned to combine his commercial training with the expressionism of the New York School. He quickly found his signature subject – the wonderful sweets seen behind the windows – but struggled to gain serious recognition (one writer called him “California’s hungriest artist”). His discovery came in 1962, when his longtime gallery owner Allan Stone first gave him a solo show and when Sidney Janis filled a West Fifty-Seventh Street rental showcase with work by over fifty artists, including Thiebaud, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Indiana. Tom Wesselmann and Andy Warhol. (Robert Motherwell, Mark Rothko, Philip Guston and Adolph Gottlieb came out in protest.) Cautious about sticking himself in the pigeon, Thiebaud quickly expanded his palate, continuing to create working troops dedicated to the California Delta, the dizzying streets of San Francisco, and clowns, among other topics. His work has been collected by major institutions around the world and the subject of numerous gallery and museum exhibitions, including retrospectives at the San Francisco Museum of Fine Arts in 2000 and the Sacramento Crocker Museum of Art last year with the occasion of his 100th birthday. The Morgan Library of New York set up “Wayne Thiebaud: Draftsman,” which reviewed his works on paper, in 2018. Thiebaud continued to play tennis regularly and paint every day in his later years. “I think of myself as a beginner,” he said. “Sometimes this is all joy. “If you could just do it, it would not make sense to do it.” ALL IMAGES

