Saskatoon family in search of the missing dog since Christmas Eve – Saskatoon





A family in Saskatoon is looking for their dog after he disappeared from their home on Christmas Eve. Rina Wozniak said her family left their house at 113th Street on Friday for dinner. Around 7:30 p.m., Wozniak received a phone call that police had made to their home after the front door was open. Read more: The missing dog since November 29 was found on Mount Grouse by the operative team Wozniak returned home to find her two dogs, Jace and Tito missing. Jace returned home shortly after being called. The family is still looking for Tito, who is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois. They are concerned about his safety and well-being as temperatures dropped below minus 30C this weekend. The story goes down the ad Wozniak posted on social media on Friday to spread the word about Tito’s disappearance. of post has since collected more than 800 distributions and hundreds of comments from people who are keeping an eye on them. Tito loves his home, he would never leave his home, Wozniak said. Read more: Saskatoon dog lost during snowstorm, found by unexpected ‘hero’ The family had just adopted Jace. Wozniak said the front door was locked and he thinks Jace managed to lift his paws and accidentally hit the handle, opening the door. Trends Omicron COVID-19 interrupts holiday travel with over 6,000 canceled flights

As Omicron spreads, almost 80% of Canadians will not be traveling this holiday season: poll Wozniak estimates that 30 to 40 people showed up at her front door to help search for Tito. We have not stopped (wanted) since the evening of the 24th, so we were extremely exhausted. We just want our dog at home. My kids miss our dog, our other dog misses the dog, we just love him at home. Wozniak is urging area residents to check in their backyards and wherever a dog can hide to keep warm, as if under a deck. Read more: Injured driver, missing dog after car accident north of Guelph, Ont. The story goes down the ad Wozniak said Tito looks like a smaller German shepherd with a dark face. He looks scary, but he is not. He may be wild because he ran away for two days in the cold, she said. Wozniak said if anyone notices Tito, he should call out his name and go down to the level of his eyes, gently. Wozniak added to call animal control or himself at 306-292-6572 if Tito is found.















