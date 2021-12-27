COVID Updates: NSW records Omicron’s first known death as COVID test sites pushed to the limit

Here’s a quick summary of what’s happening on COVID news across Australia and the world.

COVID test sites pushed to the limit

Waiting times for COVID results are inflated and test sites are forced to close. ( ABC News: Kathleen Calderwood )

The Christmas holiday season has put a lot of pressure on test sites in different states.

Here’s what we know.

In Victoria, some close contacts who were initially advised to have a PCR test have received text messages from the Department of Health suggesting that they have the arapid antigen test done if they have no symptoms.

In NSW, Health Minister Brad Hazzard says the waiting time for COVID test results has been increased to 48 to 72 hours, with many people waiting even longer to get a result.

The NSW government yesterday called on people to be tested only if they have symptoms, have been identified as close contacts or as part of their travel requirements.

The TheACT government is trying to limit the number of people coming to testing clinics to get a “travel test” score, which is needed to enter Queensland, Tasmania or the Northern Territory.

The three open test sites in Canberrahad will be closed until 9:30 a.m. today because they had reached capacity.

In Queensland, Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said a decision on the use of rapid antigen tests instead of PCR tests would be made in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Sullivan Nicolaides pathology chief executive Michael Harrison said the testing situation was a “perfect storm” as the exhausted lab workers were overwhelmed.

Dr Harrison said the pathology clinics had staff working at night and during the Christmas day to catch up, while priority should be given to testing elderly care residents and health care workers who were close contacts of people. infected.

Leading epidemiologist Mary-Louise McLaws says there should have been a better plan to deal with the added pressure on testing over Christmas.

Mary-Louise Mcclaws says free quick tests should be distributed. ( ABC News: Brendan Esposito )

“There should have been a plan to understand that Australians would want to go out and get tested before going to see their families,” she said.

“But they did not do this in New South Wales or anywhere in Australia. They should have done quick free antigen testing before the holidays.”

NSW records over 6,000 new cases and the first known death of Omicron COVID

QR codes should be scanned at the entrance of indoor premises. ( ABC News: Jack Fisher )

From today, people in NSW have to scan again with a QR code in cafes, restaurants and malls, however, only at the entrance and not in individual shops.

The maximum density limit for one person per two square meters will be applied from today in pubs, restaurants and clubs.

NSW registered 6,324 new cases of COVID in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Hospital admissions increased to 520, from 458 in the previous reporting period.

Victoria registers only 2,000 cases with COVID

The state has 1,999 new cases, with 368 people now in hospital.

There are 80 in the ICU and 38 in need of ventilation.

Queensland registers 784 new cases with COVID

Seventy-five percent of the state’s new cases are the Omicron variant, and Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk says it has not had any major impact on state hospitals.

Four people are in hospital taking care of COVID-related symptoms.

Ms Palaszczuk said that from today, Queensland Health will start accepting vaccinations for children aged five to 11 years.

Restrictions on in-house meetings, hospitality venues, and gyms in the SA

By midnight, capacity limits in gyms have been reduced to one person per seven square feet, while cafes and restaurants will be turned into one customer per four square feet.

Home meeting caps have also dropped from 30 to 10 ahead of the New Year holidays.

South Australia’s top business body says it has approached the state government by boosting financial support for the hospitality sector, as premature restrictions have been re-imposed.

The chairman of the peak body of Business SA, Nikki Govan, said she was surprised by the announcement of a return to increased measures of social distancing.

“I certainly had no idea we were going to do this back jump. It was quite devastating,” she told ABC Radio Adelaide.

ACT registers 189 new cases of COVID

The ACT recorded its highest daily pandemic report on Monday. ( ABC News: Stefan Lowe )

It is the ACT’s highest daily pandemic report.

There are now 688 people infected with this disease in Canberra. Only one is in the hospital.

The ACT government closed two of its largest testing sites for so-called “travel tests” today after it struggled to meet demand; 4,455 test results have been returned in the last 24 hours.

Tasmania registers 35 new cases of COVID

There are already 194 active cases in the state.

There are 116 people being monitored at home and 45 are in a media hotel.

A person is in hospital after being hospitalized for an unrelated health condition.

Director of Public Health Mark Veitch said that of the 194 active state cases, two did not have a clear link to another known case.

Dr Veitch said Public Health will shift its focus to close contacts of positive cases.

“We will focus less on casual contacts, which means we will not routinely list random contact sites,” he said.

NT registers 12 new cases with COVID

Authorities say most of the 15 people currently in the hospital are there to assess and control the infection.

There were two cases in the Tennant Creek area related to the ongoing local blast, bringing the total blast to 146.

One case was confirmed to a worker from Yulara, who was in close contact with previous cases.

The source of the infection in a Darwin case is still under investigation.

France reports more than 100,000 COVID infections for the first time

Omicron cases continue to rise in France. ( AP: Michel Euler )

France recorded a record high of 104,611 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, breaking the 100,000 threshold for the first time since the pandemic began as the Omicron variant continued to spread rapidly.

Health authorities said the number of COVID patients in intensive care increased from 28 to 3,282.

Western Australia extends restrictions, registers new COVID case

WA Prime Minister Mark McGowan says the current COVID restrictions will be extended until January 4th. ( ABC News: Eliza Laschon )

Western Australia has extended its masking mandate and COVID-19 hospitality restrictions until January 4, Prime Minister Mark McGowan has announced.

This means that masks will remain mandatory in all indoor public spaces, while nightclubs will be closed for New Year’s night and major music festivals will be canceled.

The rules would expire tomorrow, but have been extended due to concerns that COVID could spread to the community.

WA reported a new case won in the country overnight, linked to the French back in the center of the virus outbreak in Perth.

The woman in her 20s was in quarantine for her entire infectious period.

Prime Minister Mark McGowan says the expansion of restrictions “will disappoint some”.

“New Year celebrations are not canceled, you can still count on the New Year with family and friends,” he said.

“We are making sure this becomes as safe as possible.”

Over 29,000 Western Australians were tested over the past four days.

Pathology service texts in NSW and 995 other persons by mistake

COVID-19 test provider SydPath has confirmed that it has sent another 995 text messages regarding human coronavirus results prematurely.

He said patients tested on Dec. 23 and 24 in NSW were prematurely advised they were negative, but their results had not yet been confirmed.

All patients have been contacted and will receive accurate results tonight.

Yesterday, the provider revealed that it had misinformed 400 people that they were negative through text messages, prompting an apology.

SA registers 842 new cases, one death with COVID

South Australia has recorded 842 new cases of coronavirus and its first death of a COVID patient since April last year.

SA Health says the 94-year-old woman died in Adelaide yesterday.

While she tested positive for the virus, the cause of the woman’s death is still being determined.

She is the fifth most COVID-positive person to die in South Australia since the onset of the pandemic.

Twenty-three people are in hospital, including four in intensive care, with one requiring a ventilator.

Only 12 of the 23 people in the hospital are fully vaccinated.

Health SA says 81 percent of cases are the Omicron variant.

