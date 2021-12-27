Montreal Boxing Day returns after two years – Montreal





Despite the increase in COVID-19 cases, many buyers were still out on Sunday keeping the old tradition of looking for a good sale. It’s the first day of boxing in Montreal in two years, but with the city in the middle of the fifth wave, it was not as busy as some had hoped. Last year Quebec entered its second block on Dec. 26, canceling any purchase plans it could have had. This year, things were expected to be much better. “Three weeks ago we were expecting a boxing record day,” said Montreal Center Ville CEO Glenn Castanheira. “We had seen a record downturn in downtown and a record sales. Everything was doing great. “Now given the circumstances, it is too early to say, but we are definitely not breaking any records,” he said. The story goes down the ad With the rise of COVID cases across the province, many buyers chose to stay away from large crowds. A buyer at best says he was disappointed with the smaller crowd than expected, but says he understands. “Better safe than sorry,” he said. Read more: COVID-19: Waiting holiday plans after the Omicron variant takes Quebec According to Canada Retail Council, a survey conducted in October showed that Canadians were more optimistic going into the 2021 holiday shopping season. Trends Ontario reports nearly 10,000 new cases of COVID on Sunday

Canadians feel ‘insecure’ about their job future in 2022: poll In-store purchases were projected to grow with online sales expected to continue to be strong. Sixty-three percent of total purchases were projected to be in store this year and 37 percent online. The pre-pandemic statistics from 2019 were very different, with 72 percent of total in-store purchases planned to be made and 28 percent of online sales. Specifically for boxing day, Quebecers are less likely to make purchases compared to the rest of Canada. But fear over Omicron has likely sidelined those figures. Read more: New collection limits take effect in Quebec as COVID-19 cases rise across Canada Even shoppers who chose to go to a Brick and Mortar store admit that online shopping is becoming more attractive. There is another hurdle for many retailers and buyers. The story goes down the ad “We already had a problem with the lack of manpower before the fifth wave,” Castanheira said. “Now we are seeing a lot of explosions, so a lot of retailers are not able to open.” But despite all this at noon on Sunday, Saint-Catherine Street was still a hotspot, with many shoppers lined up outside the shops waiting for a deal. According to Castanheira, it is a very good sign. “When we see people walking, many of them not even shopping while enjoying their day, it gives us hope.”

