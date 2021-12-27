Asia Morning Call-Global Markets Reuters

————————————————– ————————————–

** indicates the closing price

All prices as of 18:17 GMT

GLOBAL – Stock markets in Europe and Asia cemented gains in holiday light trading on Friday as the safe-haven dollar eased under signs that the Omicron variant will not significantly disrupt global economic growth.

NEW YORK – Leading Wall Street indices posted solid gains for a third straight session on Thursday, with the S&P 500 marking a record close as encouraging developments gave investors more leeway on the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 196.67 points, or 0.55%, to 35,950.56, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 29.23 points, or 0.62%, to 4,725.79 and the Nasdaq IX1, 1 point added (0.85%, to 15653.37.

LONDON – European stocks closed lower in holiday light trading on Friday, following a recent rise in global stocks over signs that the Omicron coronavirus variant could not undermine the global economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) index fell 0.1% to 483.01 in a short trading session before Christmas. The standard has increased 1.9% this week.

TOKYO – Japan’s Nikkei index gave up small gains and fell on Friday as investor sentiment was hurt by news of the first community infections of the coronavirus variant Omicron in Tokyo.

The Nikkei stock average (.N225) fell 0.05% to close at 28,782.59, after rising 0.25%. The index recorded a weekly gain of 0.83%.

SHANGHAI – China shares closed lower on Friday as new energy and machinery stocks fell as a local COVID-19 blast weighed on several business operations and investor sentiment.

The Blue Chip CSI300 Index (.CSI300) fell 0.6% to 4921.34, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 0.7% to 3618.05 points.

AUSTRALIA – There will be no Australian and New Zealand stock market reports on Monday, December 27th and Tuesday, December 28th, as financial markets in both countries will be closed for Christmas and Boxing Day.

SEOUL – South Korean stocks ended at their highest level in a week on Friday, backed by a surge in heavy chip weights and Wall Street overnight strong performance on positive U.S. data and reduction of fear about the Omicron variant.

The KOSPI standard (.KS11) closed with an increase of 14.26 points, or 0.48%, at 3,012.43, extending the rally for the fourth consecutive day.

MONEY EXCHANGE

NEW YORK – The dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Thursday after easing fears of consequences from the Omicron coronavirus variant backed higher-risk currencies such as the Australian dollar and the British pound.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against the six major counterparts, fell 0.08% to 96,031. The index remains close to the 16-month high it reached at the end of last month.

SHANGHAI – The Chinese yuan changed slightly against the dollar in weak trading on Friday as many overseas markets entered the Christmas holidays and a long extended weekend.

In the spot market, the yuan on the ground opened at 6.3730 per dollar and was trading at 6.3700 at noon, 5 points weaker than the last close of the previous session.

AUSTRALIA – The Australian and New Zealand dollars held near several-week highs on Friday as markets became more confident that Omicron would not hamper global economic growth, even as it spread wider.

The Aussie rose $ 0.7235, clearing resistance at $ 0.7224 to reach a five-week high of $ 0.7252 overnight. That left it 1.5% higher for the week and a good way from the last 13-month level of $ 0.6994.

The kiwi dollar stood at $ 0.6821 after reaching a peak of $ 0.6843 in three weeks. It was 1.3% stronger during the week and far from the last 13-month low of $ 0.6702. The resistance stands at $ 0.6867.

SEOUL – Both the Korean winner and the standard bond yield rose.

In offshore trading, won was quoted at 1,186.2, while in futures trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,186.4.

treasure

NEW YORK – Traders boosted the US Treasury yield curve on Thursday as stock markets rose from optimism about the impact on the public health of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The 10-year standard yield rose 3.5 basis points to 1.4926% in afternoon trading, with treasury markets set to close early at 14:00 ET (1900 GMT) ahead of the holiday weekend.

LONDON – Italian government bond yields hit a seven-week high on Thursday as studies suggested the Omicron coronavirus variant is milder than previous versions of COVID-19, a boost to economic prospects and hawks. monetary.

Eurozone bond yields rose across the board on Thursday, driven by Italian 10-year borrowing costs, which reached a seven-week high of 1.146%. As of 1611 GMT they rose by 6.1 basis points (bps) per day to 1.117%.

TOKYO – Long-term Japanese government bond yields followed higher US Treasury yields on Friday, while standard 10-year Japanese bond yields were flat after moderately successful operation of the purchase of bonds of the Bank of Japan.

The 10-year YGB Yield was flat at 0.060%.

wares

field

Gold prices fluctuated around the key level of $ 1,800 an ounce on Thursday before the end-of-year holidays, although the dollar was stable and appetite for more risky assets improved, easing fears over a consequence of the coronavirus variant Omicron.

Gold spot rose 0.4% to $ 1,809.89 an ounce as of 1841 GMT, while U.S. gold futures contracts rose 0.5% to $ 1,811.70 an ounce.

MINERAL IRON

China’s standard iron ore futures contracts were won for the fifth week in a row, closing nearly 4% higher on Friday, driven by a resurgence in demand at steel mills ahead of the New Year holidays.

The most active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange for May delivery closed 3.9% higher at 714 yuan ($ 112.11) per tonne, up 5% this week.

BASE METALS

Copper prices fell on Friday, driven by weak holiday trade and worries about weaker physical demand.

The three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5% to $ 9,568 per tonne at the close of trading, which took place earlier than usual on Christmas Eve.

VAJ

Brent crude futures broke a three-day gain on Friday in light trading ahead of the Christmas holidays, but the standard closed the week higher, with the market focusing on next steps from OPEC + and the impact of the Omicron variant .

Brent oil futures traded down 71 cents at $ 76.14 a barrel at close close at 13:00 GMT, up about 3% on the week.

PALME OIL

Malaysian palm futures rose to a one-and-a-half-week high on Friday, following rival oils, placing the commodity for the fourth consecutive earnings session.

The standard palm oil contract for the March delivery on the Malaysian Stock Exchange on the Stock Exchange rose 3.17% to 4,620 ringgit ($ 1,100.52) at noon break. It reached its highest level since December 15 and marked the largest increase within the day since December 7.

GOME

Japanese rubber futures contracts fell on Friday in weak, holiday trading as investors worried about the continuing impact of the global chip shortage on automobile production, while concerns about the rapidly spreading coronavirus variant Omicron also weighed on.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for June delivery ended at 3.1 yen or 1.3%, the lowest at 230.2 yen ($ 2.0) per kg.

