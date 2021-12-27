Infectious diseases pose a clear and ubiquitous danger | COVID-19





He also revealed our failure to learn the lessons of the latest health emergencies like SARS, bird flu, Zika, Ebola and others, Secretary General Antnio Guterres said in his MeSSAge. And it reminded us that the world remains sadly unprepared to stop localized explosions from flowing across borders and turning into a global pandemic. Prevention of infectious diseases Noting that infectious diseases remain a clear and present danger for every country, Mr. Guterres pohoi COVID-19 would not be the last pandemic for humanity. Although the world is responding to this health crisis, he expressed the need to prepare for the next crisis. That means increased investment in better monitoring, early detection and rapid response plans in every country, especially in the most vulnerable countries, he said. Strengthening primary health care locally to prevent collapse by ensuring equal access to life-saving interventions such as vaccines for all people and achieving Universal Health Coverage, The Secretary-General affirmed that by building global solidarity, every country would have a chance to fight to stop infectious diseases in their tracks. Fighting as one Earlier in the month, the head of the World Health Organization (whoTedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, welcomed the decision of a special session of the World Health Assembly (WHA) the highest decision-making body of the UN agencies to develop a new global agreement on pandemic prevention and response. While acknowledging a long way forward, he described the decision as a cause for celebration and a cause for hope. “There are still differences of opinion about what a new agreement can or should contain,” he said, but the consensus has shown that “changes can be overcome and a common ground can be found, the head of the WHO.”said. Spreading like wildfire Meanwhile, as cases of the new Omicron variant continue to spread like wildfire, 70 percent of COVID vaccines have been distributed in the world’s ten largest economies, and the poorest countries have received just 0.8 percent. according toUN, calling it not only unjust, but also a threat to the entire planet. To end this cycle, the Organization underlined that at least 70 percent of the population in each country should be vaccinated, which the UN Vaccine Strategy aims to achieve by mid-2022. Although this will require at least 11 billion doses of vaccine, it is possible as long as sufficient resources are put into distribution. An explosion everywhere is a possible pandemic everywhere, the Secretary-General said. In this International Epidemic Preparation Day, let’s give this issue the focus, attention and investment it deserves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2021/12/1108772 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos