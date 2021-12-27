Former Frostburg man part of international climate conference | tidings

Of course, tackling climate change will go down in science, things like parts per million and lumen, but to gain the necessary support of citizens to adopt the right changes, history must be told in an understandable and engaging way. .

This is basically what Michael O. Snyder believes. He said this at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

Snyder, once from Frostburg, is internationally known for his photographic and film work on the natural environment. Last summer he was in Cumberland at the Allegany Arts Council presenting his project Mountain Traditions about Appalachian life.

I was invited to the climate conference as an observer delegate, Snyder said. The aim of the conference is to seek global commitments to tackling climate change. I was there to show some bodies of photographic and film work and to talk about the role that visual storytelling can play in better science communication and the urgent need to care for and act on climate change.

Snyder had only two minutes to express his case at the busy conference before presenting his film Into the Dark. The Snyders company, Interdependent Pictures, produced the film. Fighting sub-zero temperatures and 40-foot seas, a team of scientists embark on a dangerous winter expedition to the darker regions of the Arctic. Their mission: to understand how small amounts of light can radically change the mysterious world of polar night. What they discover has implications for the global climate and the future of the Arctic, Snyder wrote.

Snyder, now a resident of Charlottesville, Virginia, believes visual storytelling plays an important role in building scientific literacy and encouraging action around environmental issues.

It was an extraordinary honor to be able to share my work and thoughts at the conference, Snyder said. The idea is to move people (act on behalf of the environment), including people in Appalachia where country is such an important part of their lives.

People’s emotional engagement can translate into actions and regulations that will help keep their beloved countries from deteriorating due to climate change, according to Snyder.

Visual storytelling, Snyder says, can not only motivate those who are already engaged, but can attract people who do not have climate issues on their radar.

Although climate realities transcend politics, according to Snyder, he said he understands that change must pass through the political / legislative world, and that includes the average citizen vote.

Creating images has a unique power to confront audiences with unpleasant truths, advance cultural meanings, and promote social justice, Snyder said. As an example, he points to the famous Earthrise photograph from 1968. Environmental protection legislation quickly followed, including the National Environmental Policy Act, the Clean Water Act, and the Endangered Species Act.

During his two minutes at the Glasgow microphone, Snyder, a 1999 graduate of Beall High School, told them at the conference: We need to tell stories that enhance science literacy and go beyond fun and green bathing. to display effective, sustainable and equitable solutions. And we need to do a much better job of listening to the stories of those who are at the forefront of this issue, those who have more to lose. “They may be the ones among us who have more to give.”

Snyder said he is proud of his rural background. I grew up on 12 acres of forest in rural Appalachia, says his biography (michaelosnyder.com). It was a place that was at once beautiful and also transformed by a century of industrial extraction. These early experiences evoked a bond of love with the savagery of our planet, and a sense of responsibility to protect these sacred and essential sites from destruction. I studied to be an environmental scientist, but today I work as a visual narrator because I believe in the power of narratives to change what it means to live well on this planet without destroying it.

