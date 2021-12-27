China’s local cases of COVID-19 increase as Xian remains in isolation





China reports 162 local symptomatic cases versus 158 days ago

In Xian 150 local symptomatic cases for Sunday versus 155 on Saturday

Xian starts the new city-wide testing round on Monday Beijing, December 27 (Reuters) – The Chinese city of Xian remained in isolation for a fifth day on Monday after authorities reported 150 new symptomatic cases of local coronavirus on Sunday, a slight drop from the previous day. Case numbers in Xian, home to 13 million people, remain small compared to many overseas groups, but authorities have imposed severe restrictions on travel within and leaving the city under Beijing to immediately control the blasts. Authorities have not reported any infection caused by the Omicron variant in Xian, where there were 635 confirmed cases of coronavirus during the period December 9-26. 150 local symptomatic cases on Sunday compared to 155 the day before and accounted for most of the 162 new household infections in China. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register China reported a total of 158 symptomatic cases broadcast domestically on Sunday. Nationwide, China has detected a small proportion of Omicron infections among international travelers and in southern China. The new number of cases for Sunday marks the highest nationwide number of local symptomatic infections since the daily bulletin provided by the National Health Commission began classifying asymptomatic carriers separately by the end of March 2020. In Xian, residents can not leave the city without the approval of employers or local authorities. Since December 23, families have been allowed to send only one person to buy necessities every two days. Other family members may not leave home unless they have essential chores or urgent care issues approved by employers or communities. On Monday, Xian authorities urged residents to stay home, except that their sample be collected in a new round of city-wide testing. Xian has also launched a disinfection campaign across the city, with workers spraying pathogenic killer solutions on streets and buildings, and residents were advised not to touch plants or building surfaces. Dongyan Jin, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong, said massive disinfection of the air and outside surfaces seemed unnecessary given the low risk of infecting people with COVID-19 from the outside or the air with so few people outside. “This is kicking mosquitoes with a cannon,” Jin said, though he believes disinfecting interior surfaces, especially in places visited by infected people, is necessary. The cities of Xianyang and Weinan, like Xian in Shaanxi province, each reported one symptomatic local case on Sunday. Local infections were also found in the Guangxi region and the provinces of Zhejiang, Guangdong and Sichuan. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Gabriel Crossley; Edited by Himani Sarkar, Kenneth Maxwell and Raju Gopalakrishnan Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

