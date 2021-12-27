NHL brings back taxi squads in an effort to keep the season alive | News, Sports, Work





On the ice According to the Pittsburgh Penguins website, the team is scheduled to play Wednesday at 19:30 in Toronto. The Pens game scheduled in Boston tonight was postponed due to COVID protocols. Associated Press The NHL will emerge from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster reviews to protect itself from more interruptions of the season. Each team will be allowed to have a taxi squad of up to six players and make urgent withdrawals from minors if COVID-19 absences would cause someone to play without a full lineup. The taxi squads, which were used during the shortened 2021 season, are set to be in force at least until the All-Star break in early February. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the new listing rules in an email to the Associated Press on Sunday. They were originally reported by Sportsnet. Under the new provisions, any team ashamed to have 12 strikers, six defenders and two goalkeepers available can raise a player from the American Hockey League without playing a game with less than 18 regular skaters. Urgent withdrawals can also be made for players with pay up to $ 1 million, an increase from the previous limit of $ 850,000. Players on the taxi squad will be counted as minors for hat purposes. They can stay there for a maximum of 20 days. The purpose of the changes is to extend the NHL season as 64 games have already been postponed for coronavirus-related reasons. The 14 games originally scheduled for Monday were postponed to allow analysis of COVID-19 tests taken on Sunday by players, coaches and staff upon return to the team premises. The return to team premises also brought the predictable result of additions to the COVID-19 protocol roster across the league. Reigning Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lighting added goalkeepers Andrei Vasilevskiy and Brian Elliott, defender Mikhail Sergachev, striker Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and assistant coach Rob Zettler to the roster. Dallas Stars defender Miro Heiskanen, strikers Jason Robertson, Joel Kiviranta, Radek Faksa and Michael Raffl, Philadelphia Flyers defender Ryan Ellis and Buffalo Sabers strikers Dylan Cozens and Mark Jankowski and coach Don Granato also entered the protocol. The Sabers said Cozens, Jankowski and Granato were asymptomatic. The team canceled a planned training session, which would be the first for Buffalo since December 18th. The NHL started its annual Christmas break a day earlier than anticipated last week amid a rapid rise in positive COVID-19 test scores among players. At that time, more than a quarter of the league’s 32 teams were shut down due to explosions. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

