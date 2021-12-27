UN chief calls Desmond Tutu “an inspiration for generations”

JOHANNESBURG – Reactions to the death on Sunday of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former Cape Town Archbishop Desmond Tutu:

Archbishop Tutu was an extraordinary global figure for peace and an inspiration to generations around the world. During the darkest days of apartheid, he was a beacon of social justice, freedom and nonviolent resistance. … Although the passing of Archbishop Tutus leaves a huge void on the global stage and in our hearts, we will forever be inspired by his example to continue the fight for a better world for all. UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend and a moral compass to me and many others. A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was based on the struggle for liberation and justice in his country, but also concerned about injustices everywhere. He never lost his shy sense of humor and willingness to find humanity in his opponents, and Michelle and I will miss him greatly. Former US President Barack Obama.

I look forward to my meetings with him and his warmth and great humor, said in a Twitter post by Queen Elizabeth II on the royal family’s page. The loss of Archbishop Tutus will be felt by the people of South Africa and by so many people in Great Britain, Northern Ireland and throughout the Commonwealth, where he was held in so high love and appreciation.

The death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu (always known as Arch) is news that we look forward to with deep sorrow but also with deep gratitude as we reflect on his life. … The love of bows transformed the lives of politicians and priests, city dwellers and world leaders. The world is different because of this man. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

“Indeed the great baobab tree has fallen. South Africa and the mass democratic movement have lost a tower of moral conscience and an embodiment of wisdom. The African National Congress, the ruling party of South Africa.

The friendship and spiritual bond between us was something we loved. Archbishop Desmond Tutu was fully committed to serving his brothers and sisters for the greatest common good. He was a true humanitarian and a dedicated human rights lawyer. The Dalai Lama, the exiled spiritual leader of Tibet.

I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and good irresistible humor. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

No word better illustrates his service than the three he contributed to a work of art at the Carter Center: love, freedom, and compassion. He lived his values ​​in the long struggle to end apartheid in South Africa, in leading his national campaign for truth and reconciliation, and in his role as a global citizen. His warmth and compassion provided us with a spiritual message that is eternal. former US President Jimmy Carter.

He was never afraid to call on human rights violators no matter who they were and his legacy should be honored by continuing his work to ensure equality for all. Amnesty International Executive Director in South Africa, Shenilla Mohamed.

The loss of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu is immeasurable. He was bigger than life and for so many in South Africa and around the world his life has been a blessing. “His contributions to the fight against injustice, both locally and globally, are consistent only with the depth of his thinking on creating a liberating future for human societies.” The Nelson Mandela Foundation.

I am saddened to learn of the death of the global sage, human rights leader, and powerful pilgrim on earth. … A great and influential elder is now a lifelong, witness ancestor. And we’s better because he was here. “Dr. Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

We are all devastated by the loss of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The elders would not be who they are today without his passion, commitment, and sharp moral compass. He inspired me to be a prisoner of hope, in his inimitable phrase. Arch was respected worldwide for his commitment to justice, equality and freedom. Today we mourn his death, but affirm our determination to keep his convictions alive. Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland and chair of The Elders, an independent group of world leaders and human rights activists.

Tutus’s passage closes an important chapter in Africa’s long and painful struggle for justice, freedom and democracy, and the continents’ current efforts to create prosperity and stability find its competitive advantage in the rest of the world. For South Africans, it is a great appreciation for the reality that his heroic liberators are leaving one by one. Raila Odinga, former prime minister and opposition leader in Kenya.

His legacy is moral strength, moral courage and clarity. He felt with people. In public and alone, he cried because he felt the pain of the people. And he laughed no, not only did he laugh, he bit with pleasure when he shared their joy. Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba.

His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu and to express his heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Conscious of his service to the Gospel through the promotion of racial equality and reconciliation in his native South Africa, His Holiness surrenders his soul to the loving mercy of God Almighty. Telegram sent by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

A powerful and courageous voice for nonviolence, reconciliation and peace. He will be sorely missed in our troubled world. Rest in peace. Former Egyptian Vice President and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mohamed ElBaradei.

“Through his outstanding work over the years as a cleric, freedom fighter and peacemaker, Archbishop Tutu inspired a generation of African leaders who embraced his nonviolent approaches to the liberation war. President Kenyan Uhuru Kenyatta.

Tutus’s death was a loss for justice, truth, and world peace. “He loved Palestine and Palestine loved him.” Mohammed Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority.