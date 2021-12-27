MIA and FLL passengers speak out after flight cancellations, Christmas weekend delays – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) – Passengers across the country were forced to face various obstacles due to COVID when heading to the airport this weekend, and those traveling from South Florida were no exception. Flight cancellations and delays made the day after Christmas challenging for some travelers at Miami International Airport. On Sunday night at the MIA there were three types of people: people coming, people going and people waiting. We should have been home by 2 a.m., said passenger Sedrick Bell. Like hundreds of passengers across the country, passenger Aviva Gluck had to wait longer than expected to fly. [My flight was] delayed. It has not even fallen in Miami yet, she said. MIA reported 16 cancellations and 88 flight delays on Sunday. In total, the airport reported 42 cancellations of scheduled flights between Saturday and Monday. Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport showed 29 canceled flights and 77 delays on Sunday. Bell said his entire family is anxious to return to Atlanta. It makes me feel very bad because we took our kids here and we were trying to bring him home, he said. Everyone got a job tomorrow. Bell said their JetBlue flight outside FLL was canceled at the last minute. The airline sent them to the MIA to board an American Airlines flight. But it seems they were not out of the forest yet. We have received many cancellations from American Airlines, said passenger Richard Jean. The FlightAware airline tracking application showed over 1000 cancellations for flights traveling in or out of the United States. The application showed that American Airlines accounted for most of the canceled flights at the MIA. An American spokesman said they had suspended flights because employees called ill with COVID. I’m a nurse, so I know omicron is crazy now. The figures have grown like nuts across the country, Gluck said. Like many other passengers, she exercised her patience while she, like many others, waited to board her delayed flight. It was supposed to be 7:30 at JFK [International Airport], she said. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed. Join our newsletter for the latest news directly in your inbox

