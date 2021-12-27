Cases in China have reached the highest recent level, many children have been hospitalized in NY





China discovered more than 150 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, the highest daily number since mid-June, Bloomberg reported. Almost all of the new cases were from northwest Shaanxi province, whose main city Xian was closed last week following the discovery of over 120 cases there.

It was not clear if any of these infections were caused by the Omicron variant. China has reported very few cases, mostly single or double digits and sometimes none, in the last 18 months. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), China has registered only about 1.3 million infections so far. More than 80,000 of these cases were discovered in the first week of March 2020, after which there was a dramatic decline. The next biggest wave experienced by China was in May this year, when about 500-600 cases were detected in a few days, according to WHO data. New restrictions The spread of Omicron continued unabated in the US and most parts of Europe. The new restrictions took effect in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Sunday, Sky News reported. Similar post-Christmas restrictions were previously announced by Germany and Portugal. In England, a decision on more restrictions is expected on Monday. The New York Times reported an increase in coronavirus-infected children hospitalization. Between Dec. 5 and now, there has been a fourfold increase in child hospitalization in New York where the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly, he said, adding that the New York State Department of Health had urged parents to vaccinate their children over five years old. .

