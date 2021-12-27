The imminent threat of a nuclear crisis with Iran

The first six rounds of diplomacy this spring, Malley told me, made real progress. In June, he unveiled a nuclear package that included ending most of Trump’s sanctions. The collective feeling of everyone, of course, Europeans, Russians and Chinese, but also of the Iranian delegation at the time was that we could see the contours of an agreement, he said. If each party was prepared to make the necessary compromises, we could get there.

Talks broke down that month following Iran’s presidential election. Hassan Rouhani, the former president and a reformer, had won in 2013 and 2017 on a platform of engagement with the United States. But Trump sanctions sabotaged the economic benefits promised by the nuclear deal, so in 2021 most Iranians did not bother to vote. Ebrahim Raisi, a rigid ideologue and head of justice, was elected. The U.S. had already sanctioned Rais, noting his role on a death commission that ordered the execution, in 1988, of some 5,000 dissidents. At his inauguration in August, Raisi vowed to strengthen all parameters of national power.

Malley had left his costumes at the hotel in Vienna, expecting the talks to resume very soon. But five months passed and Iran’s nuclear program progressed further. Malley eventually sent his costumes home. By the time diplomacy resumed in late November, Malley told me, Iran’s program had exceeded the limits set by the JCPOA. ai. The Biden administration has withdrawn. He would not agree to a worse deal because Iran has built its own nuclear program, Malley added. At some point soon, trying to resurrect the deal would be tantamount to trying to resurrect a dead corpse. The US and its allies may then have to deal with a fleeing Iranian nuclear program. Without a return to the deal, a senior State Department official said, it is more than credible, possible and perhaps even possible for Iran to try to become a nuclear state on the brink.

The wild card is Israel. In September, at the UN General Assembly, the new Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, accused that Iran’s nuclear program had reached a decisive moment, as well as our tolerance. Words do not stop the spinners from spinning. Israel will soon begin training for possible military strikes on Iran. During a visit to Washington in December, Defense Secretary Benny Gantz urged the Biden administration to conduct joint military exercises with Israel. The problem with Iran’s nuclear program is that at the moment there is no diplomatic mechanism to stop them, Palti told me. There is no obstacle. Iran is no longer afraid. We have to give them the stop sign. US officials deny that Israeli operations have often provoked Tehran and hampered diplomacy.

Iran could still reverse technological advances if an agreement is reached. However, his knowledge is irreversible. Iran’s nuclear program reached new milestones last year, said Kelsey Davenport. As you master these new capabilities, it will change our understanding of how the country can pursue nuclear weapons on the road. Even if the Biden administration mediates a return to the deal, Republicans have vowed to break it. In October, Sen. Ted Cruz, of Texas, wrote on Twitter: If any deal with Iran is not ratified by the Senate as a treaty Biden knows will NOT happen, it is a 100% certainty that any future Republican president will to spoil it. Again.

While the nuclear talks were established earlier this year, I flew to Al Assad Air Base in the far western desert of Iraq with Kenneth (Frank) McKenzie, Jr., a Marine general from Alabama who leads U.S. military operations. in the Middle East and South Asia. It was part of an extended tour of Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Qatar and Lebanon. In the caberness of a C-17, he sat alone in a container the size of a room wrapped in an American flag. McKenzie’s military experience with Iran has been dangerous and bloody. When he was a young officer, two hundred and forty-one Marines were killed in the suicide bombing of American peacekeepers in Beirut in 1983. It was the largest loss of naval life in a single day since the Battle of Iwo Jima, in the War Second World. The Reagan administration blamed Iran and its representatives at the time for the newborn Hezbollah. Almost four decades later, McKenzie told me that Tehran’s nuclear capabilities were far from the only danger it now poses.

Under Trump, hostilities between the United States and Iran escalated. They culminated in 2020, when Trump ordered the assassination of General Qassem Suleimani, the honorable head of the Quds Force of Iran, the good wing of the Revolutionary Guard. As Suleiman arrived in Baghdad to meet with local allies, McKenzie called in an M-9 Reaper drone to fire four Hellfire missiles at the generals’ convoy. Suleiman and nine others were torn to pieces. His severed hand was identified by the large red stone ring, often photographed on the wedding finger.

Five days later, Iran fired eleven ballistic missiles carrying at least one thousand-pound warhead, al-Assad air base. U.S. intelligence had tracked the deployment of missiles from Iran, giving the Americans several hours to evacuate their fighter jets and half of their personnel. Lt. Col. Staci Coleman, commander of an airborne expedition team, had to decide which of its one hundred and sixty crew had to leave and who was emotionally equipped to stay. I was deciding who would live and who would die, she later told military investigators. I honestly thought that anyone left behind would die. Many of the service members leaving Al Assad Assad anxiously embraced those who stayed. No American military personnel had been killed by enemy air strikes since 1953, during the Korean War.

The first attack hit around 1 p.m.AM Sergeant Janet Liliu told investigators what happened in the bunkers, well, no words can describe the atmosphere. I was not ready to die, but I tried to prepare with every notice of an incoming rocket. The bombing dragged on for hours; was the largest ballistic missile attack ever by any nation on American troops. No Americans died, but one hundred and ten suffered traumatic brain injuries. Trump denied suffering in Al Assad. I heard they had headaches, he told reporters. Two years later, many of those in Al Assad are still experiencing profound memory, sight and hearing loss. One died of suicide in October. Eighty are rated with Purple Hearts.

Al Assad’s lesson, McKenzie told me, is that Iranian missiles have become a more immediate threat than its nuclear program. For decades, Iranian missiles and missiles were extremely inaccurate. In Al Assad, they hit almost where they wanted to hit, McKenzie said. Now they can strike effectively across the breadth and depth of the Middle East. They could hit accurately and they could hit with volume.

Iran’s progress has impressed both allies and enemies. After the 1979 revolution, the new theocracy purged the Shah’s army and rebuilt it almost from scratch, despite waves of economic sanctions. Iran fought a devastating eight-year war with Iraq in the nineties and eighties, which further impoverished its armaments. Its Air Force is still weak, its ships and tanks are mediocre and its army is unable to invade another country and hold territory.

Instead, the regime has focused on developing missiles with longer range, precision accuracy and greater destructive power. Iran is now one of the largest manufacturers of missiles in the world. Its arsenal is the largest and most diverse in the Middle East, the Defense Intelligence Agency announced. Iran has proven it is using its ballistic missile program as a means of forcing or intimidating its neighbors, Malley told me. Iran can launch more missiles than its adversaries, including the United States and Israel, can shoot down or destroy. Tehran has achieved what McKenzie calls the level of overcapacity, in which a country has armaments that make it extremely difficult to control or defeat. Iran’s strategic capacity is now large, McKenzie said. They have overlap in the theater, the ability to beat.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, a brigadier general and former sniper who runs the Iranian Air Force, is known for his fiery lock. In 2019, he said, everyone should know that all American bases and their ships at a distance of up to two thousand miles are within range of our missiles. We have constantly prepared ourselves for a full-scale war. Hajizadeh succeeded General Hassan Moghaddam, who founded Iran’s missile and drone programs, and who died in 2011, along with sixteen others, in a mysterious explosion. They had worked on a missile capable of hitting Israel.

The Israelites call him the young Hajizadeh Suleiman. McKenzie called him reckless. In 2019, Hajizadeh forces shot down an American reconnaissance drone over the Persian Gulf. He also orchestrated rocket attacks on Al Assad. Hours after that attack, his forces shot down a Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane, with one hundred and seventy-six people on board, as it departed from Tehran International Airport. They all disappeared. For three days, Iran refused to admit guilt until, under pressure, Hajizadeh appeared on television to admit it.

Iran now has the largest known underground complexes in the Middle East that house nuclear and missile programs. Most of the tunnels are to the west, facing Israel, or on the south coast, facing Saudi Arabia and other Gulf sheikhdoms. This fall, satellite imagery tracked down new underground construction near Bakhtaran, the largest complex. The tunnels, carved into the rock, descend more than 1600 meters underground. Some complexes are said to stretch for miles. Iran calls those missile cities.

In 2020, the Revolutionary Guard marked the anniversary of the takeover of the US Embassy by posting a video of Hajizadeh inspecting an arsenal of underground missiles. With suspicious music playing in the background, he and two other Revolutionary Guard commanders march through a tunnel lined with rocket launchers stacked on top of each other. A recording of General Sulejmani echoes in the background: You start this war, but we create its end. An underground railway transports Emad missiles for successive rapid launches. The Emads have a distance of a thousand miles and can carry a conventional or nuclear warhead.