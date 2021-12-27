Explained: While Indian teens wait for the Covid jabs protocol, here is the experience elsewhere

Vaccination for children aged 15-18 will begin on January 3. Dr RS Sharma, head of CoWIN, was quoted as saying on Monday (December 27th) that potential recipients will be able to register on the platform from 1 January.

The registration process will be the same as the one followed for adult recipients and children will be able to use their student ID cards if they do not have an Aadhaar or any other ID card, Dr Sharma told ANI.

While the Department of Health has not yet come up with detailed guidelines regarding child vaccination modalities, the protocol followed in the United States provides some indication of what to expect and beware of.

The US FDA authorized vaccines for Covid-19 for children 5 years and older in November.

Will children receive a different dose from what is given to adults?

Two vaccines available in India have been given regulatory approval for urgent use in children aged 12-18 years: Bharat Biotech Covaxin and Zydus Cadila three-dose DNA vaccine, ZyCoV-D. For now, it looks like Covaxin will be the main vaccine for use in children.

The US authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine for children aged 12-17 years at a dose identical to that of adults: two 30-microgram vaccines, administered three weeks apart.

Children in America ages 5-11 receive one-third of this dose, using smaller needles. This new demographic has not yet been cleared for getting a Covid-19 strike in India.

What kind of side effects of the vaccine can children have?

This is one of the main questions for which the advice of the Ministry is expected. Many adults reported adverse events after immunization (AEFI) including mild fever, headache, and pain or swelling at the injection site, and the vaccination protocol included instruction for recipients to wait 30 minutes at the vaccination center for seen for the strongest possible. Side effects.

Studies of 12- to 15-year-olds considered by the U.S. FDA showed a slightly higher incidence of fever in children compared to adults. But in general, children in the studies reported vaccination side effects similar to those observed in adults – most often pain at the site of stroke, fatigue, headache, chills, fever, and joint pain.

These side effects usually lasted from one to three days, the FDA said. The regulator warned against administering the vaccine to children with a history of severe allergic reactions to any component of the vaccine.

How vulnerable are children to Covid-19 disease?

Studies as well as anecdotal evidence from the two years of the pandemic show that children are generally less vulnerable than adults. In a provisional statement on Covid-19 vaccination for children and adolescents, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on November 24 that there are proportionately fewer symptomatic infections and cases of serious illness and death in children and adolescents compared to older age groups. old in general. .

“Age-disaggregated cases reported to the WHO from December 30, 2019 to October 25, 2021 show that children under the age of five represent 2% of reported global cases and 0.1% of reported global deaths.

“Older children and adolescents (5 to 14 years old) account for 7% of reported global cases and 0.1% of reported global deaths, while older adolescents and young people (15 to 24 years old) ) represent 15% of reported global cases and 0.4% of reported global deaths.

“Deaths for all ages under 25 accounted for less than 0.5% of reported global deaths,” the WHO said.

Also, children and adolescents typically exhibit fewer and milder symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to adults and are less likely than adults to experience severe Covid-19, the statement said.

What is the role of children and adolescents in transmitting the virus?

Multiple studies of population-based seroprevalence and the spread of viruses seeking to investigate whether children and adolescents are infected to the same degree as adults have produced mixed results, the WHO said.

The statement referred to a sero-survey conducted in India during the period June-July 2021 after the second wave, which showed that seropositivity in children aged 6-18 years was similar to that in older age groups – except those older than 60 years, in whom the immunization rate was high.

“In general, it seemed that the schools were open or closed, the rate of infection in children and adults was similar. “Thus, it seems that children of all ages can be infected and can spread the virus to others,” said the WHO statement.

So what is the WHO advice for vaccinating adolescents and children?

“Vaccines that have received authorization from strict regulatory authorities for the indicator of the age of children and adolescents are safe and effective in reducing the burden of disease in these age groups,” said in a statement WHO.

He said vaccinating children and adolescents could also help advance other highly valued social goals, such as preserving education for all school-age children. “School attendance is critical to the well-being and prospects of children’s lives and to parents’ participation in the economy. “Vaccination of school-age children can help minimize school outages by reducing the number of infections at school and the number of children required to miss school due to quarantine requirements,” the statement said.