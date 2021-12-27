Thailand: Draft law on NGOs could be used to suppress civil society





Ahead of a Thai cabinet meeting on December 28, Amnesty International urges the government to immediately withdraw its proposed Nonprofit Operations Act after reviewing a copy of the latest draft. In its current form, the highly restrictive law could easily be misused to disrupt the work or even shut down a wide range of grassroots, national and international civil society groups in Thailand, threatening its status as a regional NGO center. local and international, he said. Roseann Rife, Amnesty International Deputy Regional Director. The list of prohibitions in the draft law is so wide, numerous and open to abuses, that they can significantly affect the daily activity of civil society. The list of prohibitions in the draft law is so wide, numerous and open to abuses, that they can significantly affect the daily activity of civil society. -Roseann Rife, Amnesty International Deputy Regional Director Of the many problematic sections of the latest draft, one prohibits nonprofits from violating public order, good morals, or the normal happy existence of others. All these vague terms leave organizations at risk from uncontrolled authorities, discretionary power. In a country of 70 million people, each of these provisions can easily be arbitrarily enforced to severely restrict freedom of expression, association, peaceful assembly, and other human rights. Amnesty International would like to emphasize the importance of a transparent and inclusive consultation process and urge the Thai authorities to seek more information from the public, non-profit organizations and their partners, so that this law is in line with international human rights standards. of man. We call on the Thai government to withdraw the bill immediately and reaffirm its constitutional and international human rights obligations. Background The final draft of the Activity of Non-Profit Organizations is dated December 21, 2021. This follows the previous versions from December 13 and earlier this year. At this point, it is unclear whether there will be additional public consultation before it is considered by the Cabinet and Parliament of Thailand. A more detailed analysis of the latest draft can be found in this joint open letter to the Thai Cabinet, signed by over 40 Thai and international civil society organizations, including Amnesty International.

