China’s filthy recovery hurts the blow to international finances

Global coal energy production reached all-time highs in 2021, just as countries reached an elusive consensus to phase out fossil fuels

The fate of coal energy was sealed in 2021 as investors demanded cleaner investment and governments committed to working towards a managed fossil fuel decline.

The countries agreed in the Cop26 climate talks to extinguish the uninterrupted coal energy, albeit without a timeline nor a consensus on a total shutdown.

Asia turned against coal financing. First South Korea, then Japan and finally China, the world’s largest coal financier, ended support for new coal energy projects abroad, effectively laundering international money for uninterrupted coal.

But it could be a long farewell. Plans to give up coal energy in the country proved a tougher conversation for coal-dependent governments, including China, India, Russia and Australia.

And the promises made throughout the year still need to be backed up with concrete policies and the accelerated emergence of green alternatives. An intensive carbon recovery against the Covid pandemic, particularly in China, brought global coal energy production to a record high in 2021.

Here were the biggest moments.

January

The data came out to show that China’s largest coal-producing province, Inner Mongolia, had approved energy and industrial facilities by 2020 that would shut down Germany-sized annual coal use. It was the most striking example of Beijing’s coal recovery against the pandemic.

February

Central government inspectors criticized China’s energy authority for promoting the expansion of coal energy regardless of Beijing’s environmental goals. The highly critical report was hailed as an innovator and a display of Beijing’s challenges to reflect President Xis’s climate ambition in all planning decisions.

In Bangladesh, the government announced plans to remove nine coal-fired power plants. The high cost of imported coal, declining financial support from foreign investors and Bangladesh’s role as chairman of the Climate Vulnerability Forum were cited as reasons for the decision.

Plans to build the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years for coke coal were suspended after the government was accused of hypocrisy because of the project’s green light, while calling for global climate action.

march

UN chief Antnio Guterres has demanded that the G7 group of rich nations leave coal by 2030 and cancel all global coal pipeline projects, putting pressure on Japan and the US to produce exit plans.

In its plan for economic development until 2025, China made no plans to stop the expansion of coal, but promoted the clean and efficient use of coal. Analysts said Beijing’s climate policy is dragging on toward carbon neutrality.

APRIL

Traditional supporter of coal South Korea pledged to end its coal funding for other countries during a leaders’ summit hosted by newly elected Joe Biden in April. President Xi Jinping said China will gradually reduce its coal consumption from 2026-30, suggesting a peak date in 2025.

Can

The Asian Development Bank drafted a policy to end all funding for coal mines and power plants, accelerating a shift from coal across Asia.

UK President Cop26 Alok Sharma used the momentum of a global coal shift to announce that the Glasgow summit in November would send coal into history.

In its first 1.5C approximation scenario, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that fossil fuel expansion had to be completed this year if the energy sector were to reach zero net emissions by 2050.

After initial resistance, Japan agreed to a G7 pledge to end support for uninterrupted coal energy abroad by the end of 2021 leaving China isolated as the last major coal financier overseas.

JUNE

Climate Investment Fund Chair, Mafalda Duarte, follows a $ 2 billion scheme to support coal-dependent developing countries in the transition to clean alternatives, in an interview with Climate Home. This would include mocking private capital and helping governments create alternative jobs and social security schemes in mining regions.

July

China’s largest bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), said it would no longer finance a 2.8 GW coal-fired power plant in Zimbabwe, citing environmental problems amid a wave of cancellation of China-backed coal projects.

Climate advisers in South Africa urged the government to boost its climate ambition for 2030 by accelerating a shift from coal and ending new coal energy projects.

But Indonesia presented a long-term strategy to the UN, indicating that the amount of coal used for primary energy will continue to grow until at least 2050.

At the G20, climate and energy ministers, including from Indonesia, came to a standstill in the phasing out of coal energy with China, Russia and India resisting a deadline to extinguish fossil fuels.

August

Brazil opposed the Italian G20 presidency’s call for coal removal and published a plan calling for investment in coal mines and allowing fossil fuel burning by 2050.

The Sri Lankan government has ruled out the possibility of building another coal-fired power plant.

A report by Greenpeace found that China approved only 5.2 GW coal projects in the first half of 2021, a 79% drop in coal capacity that was approved during the same period in 2020. Activists said decision-makers were receiving mixed signals about coal as local governments slowed approval of new projects but still expected financial support.

September

President Xi Jinping announced at the UN General Assembly that China would stop supporting new coal energy projects abroad by effectively laundering international money for uninterrupted coal. The move came 10 months after China’s Ministry of Environment submitted a proposal to ban coal energy investments abroad.

The decision was made amid a severe energy crisis across China caused by rising coal prices and supply constraints along with rising coal consumption across the country. Local media attributed the lack of energy to environmental policies, which analysts feared could lead to a backlash against climate action.

October

Rising energy demand and rising coal prices brought about the electricity crisis in India, with coal stocks shrinking to four-day highs at one of the lowest points.

During a meeting of G20 leaders in Rome, several members, including China and India, tried to set a timeline for getting out of the coal. But with China inside, the group pledged to end international public finances for uninterrupted coal-fired power generation by the end of 2021.

November

The future of coal dominated the Cop26 talks in Glasgow, UK.

More than 40 countries sign up a statement agreeing to phase out coal-fired power, including 18 countries pledging to phase out or halt investment in new coal-fired power plants at home and abroad for the first time. Australia, China, India and the US were absent from the deal.

Despite last-minute easing by China and India, the Glasgow climate pact called on countries to accelerate the phased decline of coal-fired power, the first milestone in the UN Climate Change process.

A $ 8.5 billion transition package to help South Africa get rid of coal has been hailed as a model to support the transition of other major emerging economies to cleaner energy sources. But questions remain about how it will be delivered.

Indonesia, India, the Philippines and South Africa were named as beneficiaries of the $ 2 billion Climate Investment Fund pilot scheme to support the transition from coal to cleanup.

At the end of the month, the newly formed German coalition government announced a plan to ideally leave coal by 2030, eight years ahead of schedule.

December

Despite the significant shift of policies from coal energy, the amount of electricity produced from coal increased by 9% in 2021 with the total demand for coal going towards an all-time high in 2022. analysis found by the IEA.

This sharp reversal, led by China and India, follows two years of declining global coal energy production in 2019 and 2020 and is threatening zero net climate plans, the IEA warned. Demand for electricity that grows faster than low carbon supply and rising fossil gas prices are cited as explanations.