COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday





Quebec reported 9,397 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 23 and six new deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 511,095 confirmed cases and 11,658 people have died.

There are 614 people in hospital (an increase of 169), including 91 in intensive care (an increase of three).

The province has administered 14,619,762 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

89 percent of the qualified population in the province (age five and over) received one dose of vaccine, 81 percent received two doses and 11 percent received boosters. The Quebec Ministry of Health does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays. It will not publish daily data for COVID-19 on December 24, 25 and 26, as well as on December 31, 1 and 2 January. All adults 60 and older in Quebec can book an appointment for a booster vaccine against COVID-19 starting today. According to the latest public health data, 28 percent of people aged 60 and over had already received a third dose in the province. Groups already eligible for a third dose include people living in nursing homes and long-term care centers (CHSLDs, RPAs), health care workers, some people with weakened immune systems, and adults 65 years of age or older. high. Stronger restrictions New public health restrictions take effect in Quebec on Sunday as the number of COVID-19 cases increases across the country. The province is closing private gatherings in six people or two family bubbles after reporting another 7,874 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Sunday. Restaurants are now also limited to serving groups of six or two family bubbles of 10 people and three families. Bars, gyms, cinemas, concert venues and spas remain closed until further notice. The highly infectious variant of the Omicron virus has spurred an increase in COVID-19 cases in much of Canada in recent weeks. Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, has said that Omicron has become the dominant variant in some provinces. Some Montreal hospitals restrict visitors Many Montreal hospitals have suspended or restricted visitors since Sunday, as COVID-19-induced cases of the Omicron variant have increased across the city. As of 8 a.m. on Dec. 26, “all patient visits will be banned until further notice, except for a few exceptions,” the Centre de l’Universit de Montral (CHUM) hospital said on Saturday. These exceptions include end-of-life care, death assistance and childbirth. On Friday, McGill University Health Center (MUHC) announced it is also restricting visits to intensive care and critical care units at Royal Victoria Hospital, Montreal General Hospital and the Montreal Neurological Institute. For a two-week period starting at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, visits will only be allowed in end-of-life situations or based on the care team clinical judgment, the health care network said in a statement. Health centers say the restrictions are intended to keep both hospital staff and patients most vulnerable. The main stories of COVID-19 What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Ethe.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat

General muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite. If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks you to call 18776444545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic. To book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go to the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545. You can find information on COVID-19 in the provincehereand information on the situation in Montrealhere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/covid-19-quebec-dec-25-26-1.6298712 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos