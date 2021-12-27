Factbox: Climate-induced disasters bring ‘heavy’ costs across the globe in 2021





KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – From the deadly Hurricane Ida in the United States to devastating floods in China and Europe, climate change-induced disasters have cost the world tens of billions of dollars in 2021, with both the poorest and the poorest. the rich hit hard, researchers said Monday. Floods, storms and droughts have also killed and displaced millions of people across some of the world’s poorest regions, highlighting the growing injustice of impacts as the planet warms, the humanitarian charity Christian Aid said in a report. “The costs of climate change have been heavy this year,” said Kat Kramer, head of climate policy at Christian Aid and author of “Cost Counting 2021: A Year of Climate Change.” Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “While it was good to see progress made at the (UN) COP26 summit, it is clear (we are not) on the right track to ensuring a secure and prosperous world,” she added. The report identified 15 of the year’s most devastating climate disasters, including 10 that each caused $ 1.5 billion or more in losses, with wildlife damage felt across Australia to India, South Sudan and Canada. The financial and human costs of climate change are expected to continue to rise if governments do not step up efforts to reduce emissions and curb global warming, the report said. Rising calls from at-risk countries to create new fund to help cover climate-related “losses and damage” in a hotter world should be a “global priority” in 2022, Nushrat Chowdhury said , climate justice adviser at Christian Aid in Bangladesh. Read more Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, a Nairobi-based research institute, noted that Africa had borne the brunt of some of the most devastating – if not the most costly – impacts this year, from floods to droughts. “(2022) should be the year we provide real financial support to those on the front lines of the crisis,” he added. Here are some facts about the most costly disasters of 2021: Hurricane Ida, which struck the United States in August, topped the list for $ 65 billion in damage. The fifth strongest hurricane to hit the ground killed 95 people and left many with devastated homes without electricity. In addition, a winter storm that hit Texas in February caused a massive power outage and caused $ 23 billion in losses.

Severe floods sweeping western and central Europe in the summer of 2021 caused huge losses of $ 43 billion and a number of deaths of more than 240. Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and other countries were hit by extreme rainfall that scientists say they became more possible and frequent from global warming. Read more

Four of the 10 most expensive disasters occurred in Asia, with the costs of floods and typhoons in the region reaching $ 24 billion combined.

Some of the disasters struck quickly and forcefully. Cyclone Yaas, which struck India and Bangladesh in May, caused $ 3 billion in damage in just a few days and forced more than 1.2 million people to evacuate from their homes in the lowlands. Read more

In China, torrential rains in central Henan province caused major flooding in July, with $ 17.6 billion in damage and 302 dead. The rain that fell in the provincial capital Zhengzhou over three days was almost equal to its annual average, flooding its subway system. Read more

The real costs of extreme weather are likely to be more than the estimates of the report, which are based mainly on the losses incurred. The financial shock tends to be greater in rich countries that can afford insurance and have higher property values.

Some weather extremes have a low financial burden but a high number of people, especially in the most vulnerable places. For example, floods in South Sudan from July to November forced more than 850,000 people to flee their homes, many of whom had already been displaced by conflict or other disasters. Read more Source: Christian Aid, “Cost counting 2021: a year of climate change” Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Beh Lih Yi @behlihyi; Edited by Megan Rowling. Please appreciate the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which covers the lives of people around the world who are struggling to live freely or fairly. Visit http://news.trust.org Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

