Iranian oil exports focus on Vienna nuclear talks, Iranian chief diplomat says

December 27 (Reuters) – Iran’s main focus in the nuclear talks that resume in Austria on Monday will be the lifting of all US sanctions in a verifiable process that guarantees Tehran’s unimpeded ability to export its oil, the minister said. of Iran.
Negotiations with world powers to salvage Iran 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), will resume in Vienna at 18:00 (17:00 GMT), state media reported.
“The most important issue for us is to reach a point where, first, Iranian oil can be sold easily and without hindrance,” Iranian media quoted Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian as saying.
“Money from oil (sales) will be deposited as foreign currency in Iranian banks – so we can enjoy all the economic benefits set out in the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan.”
In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated tough economic sanctions against Tehran, which responded a year later by resuming and then accelerating uranium enrichment, a possible path to nuclear weapons. .
Oil exports, Iran’s main source of income, have plunged into US sanctions. Tehran does not disclose data, but estimates based on transportation and other sources suggest a drop from about 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2018 to 200,000 barrels per day. A survey put exports at 600,000 barrels per day in June.
Nuclear talks have made little progress since resuming last month following a five-month hiatus following the election of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
“Today there is a joint document acceptable at the negotiating table that we call the December 1 and December 15 documents,” Amirabdollahian said. Both documents, he said, relate to the nuclear issue as well as US sanctions.
From today, our negotiations will begin on the basis of this joint document. Guarantees and verification are among the issues on the agenda, Amirabdollahian said.
An Iranian official close to the negotiating team told Reuters that “Iran will not accept any interim agreement,” as suggested by some parties.
Iran’s two draft texts, presented in previous talks, were included in a draft drafted in June after six rounds of talks between the former Iranian team and the major powers.
Under the 2015 deal, Iran limited its uranium enrichment program in exchange for relief from US, EU and UN economic sanctions. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.
In the final round of talks, senior British, French and German diplomats offered a pessimistic assessment of efforts to revive the deal. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said last week that the United States and its partners were discussing timeframes for nuclear diplomacy with Iran, adding that current talks could be exhausted within weeks.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Monday that the Iranian side will not accept any deadline. A source close to the Iranian team told Reuters that the delegation will stay in Vienna for as long as necessary.
Iran’s main enemy, Israel, which is not involved in the talks, said the main challenge was “preventing a nuclear Iran”.
“Israel is not against any agreement,” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in Jerusalem on Monday.
“A good deal would be good. We oppose an agreement that does not allow for real oversight of the Iranian nuclear program, nor of Iranian money, nor of the Iranian terrorist network.”
Additional Reporting by Dan Williams on Jerusalem Editing by Nick Macfie and David Goodman
