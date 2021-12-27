The Israeli study will test the effectiveness of the 4th dose of the vaccine





An Israeli hospital on Monday launched a study to test the safety and effectiveness of a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as health officials continued to think about making fourth vaccines for vulnerable people across the country. Officials at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv said their study was the first of its kind in the world and involved administering an additional vaccine to 150 medical personnel who had received a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for at least four months. before. . Movements in Israel, an early leader in Covid vaccinations, are being closely monitored as governments around the world struggle with how to deal with the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, which is causing a record number of new infections in parts. of the United States, Europe and other countries. Although some studies suggest that Omicron infections are milder than those caused by other variants, the growths are already expanding health systems, and experts warn that it could lead to many more deaths. With studies showing that Covid vaccines still protect people from getting seriously ill with Omicron, a panel of medical experts advising the Israeli government recommended last week that health officials provide a fourth vaccine for people aged 60 and over, for those with weaker immunity and for medicine. workers.

The proposal is awaiting official approval by the Ministry of Health, but questions have been raised as to whether the recommendation was premature given the lack of data on the effects of a fourth strike. It was unclear whether the ministry would wait for the results of the hospital study to make its recommendation. The advisory panel acknowledged uncertainty over the effects of Omicron, but noted evidence of diminished immunity in people who were among the first to receive a third dose in August. Israeli data showed a doubling of the infection rate from the then-dominant Delta variant, among the over-60 age group within four or five months of the third injection. Israel, a relatively small country with an efficient public health system, was a leader in introducing the first round of Covid vaccinations and later in providing booster vaccines, putting it in a position to assess early on how effective they are. vaccines and how soon protection ends. . Most of the advisory panel argued that the potential benefits of a fourth dose outweighed any risks and that there was no time to lose in making decisions to protect those who are most vulnerable. But other experts argued that not enough was known about the effects of a fourth stroke, and some scientists have raised concerns that too many shots could cause some sort of immune system fatigue, compromising the body’s ability to fight the virus, especially in humans. elderly. A senior Health Ministry official said last week that the ministry would collect more data from other countries, particularly regarding the risk of Omicron’s serious illness in the elderly, before deciding whether to offer a fourth dose and to whom.

On Monday, a second ministry official said a decision could be made within days. Both officials requested anonymity to comment on the process. Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know Card 1 of 5 New treatments. The Food and Drug Administration has consistently authorized the first two pill treatments for Covid-19 by Pfizerand Merck. The new drugs, which can be taken at home with a doctor’s prescription, will be available to some Covid patients who are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill. Israeli news reports said the ministry was considering authorizing a fourth strike for people aged 70 and over, instead of 60, and possibly not for all medical staff. The ministry is helping to conduct the study at Sheba Medical Center. Initial results are expected within days. Prof. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the infectious disease epidemiology unit at the hospital and head of the study, told reporters that she was a dissenting voice at the advisory panel’s meeting in recent weeks. She said she believed the recommendation for a fourth dose covered a very large population and that it was possible for the immunity of many people in their 60s or younger healthcare workers to remain strong after a third injection. . But given the uncertainty surrounding Omicron, she added: I think so today, but maybe within a week I will think differently.

