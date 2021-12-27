Super typhoon Rai leaves miles of rubble in the Philippines





MANILA The trees were breaking like matches. Ed Boysillo, 54, a municipal employee in Ubay, in the central Philippine province of Bohol, was describing the terrifying power of Super Typhoon Rai. The storm first landed on December 16, bringing torrential rains and gusts of up to 168 miles per hour, comparable to a Category 5 storm. It blew up buildings, blew rivers out of bed and forced more than seven million people to flee their homes. It has cut off energy, water and communications. It damaged critical infrastructure. As of Monday morning, the storm had killed 389 people, injured 1,146 others and left 65 missing, official figures show. More than half a million people were still in evacuation centers or staying with friends and relatives.

The smell of death hung in the air in Bohol, where a family emerged from the rubble in an attempt to escape a door decorated with Christmas decorations. A bloated Santa Claus, who had survived the winds of the collision, swayed in the air, with his pleasing face a striking contrast to the devastation.

Antero Ramos, 68, who is from the village of Casare in Ubay, lost his wife, Tarsila Ramos, 61, and his two daughters, Nita, 37, and Nenita, 28, in the storm. My wife decided we had to evacuate, so we decided to take shelter in the bodega we used to store rice, he said. But as soon as we entered our bodega collapsed, he said.

The bodega guardian also died. This is a very sad Christmas, said Mr. Ramos. We had to bury them immediately because the funeral parlor could not go to the bodega because of the debris that was still on the road.

Rai, the international name of the storm (local name is Odette), was the 15th typhoon to hit the country this year. The storm also made eight landslides in many regions before leaving. The Philippines sits in a typhoon belt and usually receives about 20 storms a year. Following the destruction of Rice, the country’s Climate Change Commission called for urgent action at the local level to build community resilience to extreme climate-related events and minimize losses and damage. As the level of global warming continues to rise, said in a statement Last week, these extreme weather events and other climate impacts are becoming severe and could be irreversible, threatening to further hinder our growth as a nation.

In Bohol, where many deaths from the storm were recorded, overturned vehicles piled up on the side of the highway and in the fields on Monday. Countless trees and debris covered the terrain. Many of the deaths had occurred in coastal areas flooded by storms or where people had been trampled by homes destroyed by the wind. Everywhere, people could be seen clearing the rubble of houses to save what was left of their old life. On a freeway leading to Ubay, near a bay in Bohol, storm survivors had written: Help us, a desperate prayer for helicopters and passing planes. Officials warned that residents in remote areas were ends without food. Countries such as the United States, Canada, China AND South Korea have promised help. A United Nations agency has called for $ 107.2 million to support the government in responding to the most urgent humanitarian needs of the next six months.

Bohols Governor Arthur Yap has asked for donations to buy food and other relief items. An early call brought generators, but fuel is now a coveted commodity. Many bought generators and this tripled the demand for gasoline, told reporters Mr. Yap on Friday. That’s why we have long queues at gas stations.

Ananisa Guinanas, 27, went to get gas on Friday in Ubay with her 3-year-old daughter. Police officers guarded the place. We have been in line for the last seven hours, she said. I brought my daughter because I could not leave her. Our house was destroyed. We desperately need gasoline for the motorcycle that we would use to look for water.

After the storm, the Loboc River turned brown from mud and debris. Nilo Rivera, 34, said his and his mother-in-law’s homes were quickly destroyed by rivers that swept away the waters as soon as the storm hit. The water reached the second floor of our homes, he said, pointing to a water line near a standing structure after the muddy water calmed down.

Now they lived in a makeshift tent.

Bohol is no stranger to disasters. A powerful earthquake destroyed one of its churches in October 2013 and severely damaged infrastructure. The casualties were low because the quake had hit a party. A month later, super typhoon Haiyan, the most powerful storm to hit the earth in the country’s recorded history, devastated large parts of the Philippines. Death toll: 6500 dead and missing.

Frederic Soupart, owner of the Fox and Firefly resort in Bohol, says he believes Rai was worse than Haiyan. Rai left devastation everywhere as he exited through the Palawan Islands, in the western Philippines. Parts of his resort were buried in the mud up to his waist.

I have never seen a flood like this, he said, estimating that storm damage would cost millions of Philippine pesos to repair. His resort is located near the Loboc River and he and his staff had to remove mud from the property. It does not feel like Christmas, Mr. Soupart said. I was buying things at the hardware store and Christmas carols bothered me.

The clean-up operations have been slow, although the Philippine military had deployed engineering crews to help rebuild. Electricity and telecommunications had yet to be restored in Bohol and many other areas. In Siargao, a surfing destination on the northeastern tip of Mindanao Island, east of Bohol, no structures remained standing or damaged. The government evacuated dozens of foreign and Filipino tourists by military aircraft. But some chose to stay behind to help rebuild. Vice President Leni Robredo, who was among the first national officials to arrive in the devastated countries, said Friday in a Christmas message, Hope is in unity.

Many Filipinos sought solace in the church. The priests called for calm as the national government tried to get help for the residents. Worshipers in Bohol used flashlights and candles to hold Mass at dawn. Donn De Lima, 44, was among dozens of people from the Santo Nio parish in Ubay who attended Mass on Christmas Eve. It was raining hard and the roof of the church was leaking. This Christmas is sad because my house was badly damaged, he said. After Mass, his family planned to share a simple meal under a rechargeable flashlight. The others were not so lucky. Alicia Nemenzo, 48, and her daughter Mavel Nemenzo, 21, spent Christmas night sheltering in a small roadside store after the storm destroyed their home. Their only source of light was a twinkling candle.

When it rains now, we get scared, she said. I think we are all traumatized by this typhoon.

Jason Gutierrez reported by Manila and Ezra Acayan from Bohol Province, Philippines.

