The best Eastern European market in Denver





Note from the editors: This is part of the new series The Knows, Staff Favorites. Each week, we will offer our thoughts on the best Colorado has to offer for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities and more. (Well, let me get into some hidden gems). I am 100% Polish. Growing up in western Massachusetts, I learned to make pierogi, golombki, kapusta, and other ethnic foods. When I moved to Denver in the early ’90s, I could not find a good international market, so my mother sent me margarita bacon, Polish bacon, beef bread (we called it “beeflo”), kielbasa and farmer cheese , which we made pierogi. When she visited, she came with two suitcases: one for her personal belongings, another for the Polish meats and foods I was missing. (And Drake’s sweets, but that’s another story.) During the summer, when my daughter and I visited family in the East, we brought live lobster as well as the farmer’s cheese that I froze and made my own pierogies with which to fall. Lexi still talks about the time I forced her to pack two plates of cheese in her handbag, only to be stopped by TSA agents who thought they were highly suspect. The agents (thankfully) saw that comic when my then 12-year-old shouted, “My mom made me take them! I did not want to do it! ” Thankfully, we no longer have to keep the cheese in our luggage: I found it M&I International Market on South Oneida Street in Denver, a shop full of Russian, Polish and other Eastern European food. One of the first times I went inside I asked for kielbasa. “Which?” asked the woman behind the food counter, waving her arm at dozens of species. It turns out that they keep more than 300 types of sausages in the store, according to owner / manager Ravshan Abdu. Walk down the aisle and you will notice something: Russian caviar, red lime, crab, pickled herring, Russian root beers, German dry pasta, candy and Polish beer, and food boxes filled with lots of meat and cheese . And so. Lots. More. The family-owned shop, which has been in its current location since 1998, also has its own bakery that makes beautiful breads, pastries and cakes (honey cake and Napoleon looked delicious when I last visited it) . If you stop, see if they have any warm Russian piroshki on the counter. I bought two fried meat pies (which also come stuffed only with potatoes) and left, eating one in the car. Twenty minutes later, I came back buying more. paradise. M&I International Market, 909 S. Oneida St., Denver, 303-331-1590. Subscribe to our new Grocery Newsletter, Stuffed, to receive Denver food and drink news delivered directly to your inbox.

