Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year celebrations

BRUSSELS (AP) After battling the coronavirus for a long time, the world understands very well the word of the year of Belgium, knaldrang! the desire to celebrate, the need to let go. However, as the New Year celebrations approach, the omicron variant is fading more and more.

Monday was one such case, with some governments considering more restrictions to add to a number of measures and blockades already in place in Europe.

The French government and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were assessing the latest data and the need to counter the record number of COVID-19 infections with more measures to keep people away at a time when they so desperately want to be together.

But with indications that omicron may be a softer option despite its massive relevance, politicians got caught up in a hurdle of whether to further disrupt another party or play it safe to make sure healthcare systems not to collapse.

The most complicated things were the lack of complete data over the Christmas weekend, making the omicron growth chronicle more difficult.

In Belgium, people faced their first real test with some new measures on Monday. Shopping was reduced to a maximum of two adults, possibly with children in tow, and cinemas and concert halls closed at a time when countless families are on holiday together.

Calls for the closure of theaters and art centers came for particularly harsh criticism.

We need it for our mental health as well. It is the only way for people to live experiences, to tell stories. It is of great importance to us to be open in these complex and complex times, said Michael De Kok, artistic director of the Royal Flemish Theater.

Even joint celebrations like New Year fireworks, which would normally see thousands gathered in Brussels for the best views, are out. Nightclubs are already closed and restaurants and bars must close at 23:00

In the UK, there are similar trailing movements. Scotland will close its nightclubs on Monday as Northern Ireland and Wales already did so on Sunday, though they remain open in England. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has resisted ordering new restrictions but has not ruled them out, is expected to be briefed Monday on the latest data on the omicron spread.

Even that key element of British holiday celebrations, the ongoing flow of English Premier League games, is under threat. The league has already canceled 15 football matches in 2 and a half weeks and more could come.

Daily infection numbers in the UK reached a new high of 122,186 on Friday, but there were no figures over the long Christmas weekend.

France has recorded more than 100,000 viral infections in a single day for the first time in pandemics and COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled over the past month. The government of President Emmanuel Macrons is holding urgent meetings Monday to discuss next steps in tackling the virus.

It is hoped that increased vaccinations will suffice. The government is pushing a bill that would require vaccination to be introduced in all restaurants and many public places, instead of the current health permit system that allows people to produce a negative test or recovery test if not vaccinated.

This fragmented, often hesitant approach is evident in much of Europe. In Poland, a nation of 38 million people where the daily death toll now often exceeds the threshold of 500 cases, nightclubs may close, but they will be allowed to reopen on New Year’s Eve, with the government reluctant to leave against multiple voters. against restrictions and mandatory vaccinations.

In Italy, the government has not mandated any rules for private gatherings, but has set its target on New Year’s night, banning outdoor events and closing discos by the end of January.

The Netherlands is currently an exception to the rule of separate decision-making. The government there has gone further than most European countries and has closed all non-essential shops, restaurants and bars and extended the school holidays to a new partial block.

