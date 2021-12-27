Digi International will showcase innovations, provide demonstrations and share expertise during the smart cities panel at CES 2022





HOPKINS, Minn .– (TELI BIZNES) –Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) products and services, announced today that it will showcase new innovations and share expertise at CES 2022, cabin number 10239. Recently called a they Honored Innovation Awards 2022 in the Smart Cities category, Digi will unveil the new Digi EX50 5G mobile router and demonstrate the capabilities of its Digi XBee interactive The Earth Rover robot along with its technologies developed to advance precision farming. Harald Remmert, CTO of Digis, Cellular Solutions, will be part of the IMC Smart Cities panel on January 6 at 12:00 in the IoT CES Infrastructure Pavilion. Connectivity has become the foundation of exciting new consumer products and industrial IoT applications that change the way we work, live and communicate, Remmert says. For more than 35 years, Digi has been at the forefront of this evolution, developing connectivity and distance management solutions including medicine, retail, energy, transportation, agriculture, and manufacturing. With the expansion of CES into new IoT categories and driven by automation, this is the perfect stage to present our innovative solutions and share our expertise and knowledge. The Digis CES 2022 line includes: Digi EX50 5G – Digi EX50 is the solution of using 5G with dual 5G / 4G connection and Wi-Fi 6 for organizations that require fast, reliable and secure primary or backup connection of the enterprise branch office. By integrating with Digi Remote Manager AND Digi TrustFence, The Digi EX50 5G with 5G power protects the network and allows IT staff to easily deploy, monitor and manage it.

Digi TX64 5G – Digi TX64 is a high performance 5G router with redundant dual communications for complex transit, transportation and rail systems. This router combines dual 5G and 4G LTE-Advanced Pro mobile technology and dual Wi-Fi radios with enterprise-class routing, security, firewall and integrated VPN. It also offers flexible connectivity to other on-board systems via USB, serial, Ethernet, GNSS and Bluetooth. .

Digi XBee Toka Rover – CES participants will have an opportunity to control the Digis robot via smartphones. Through the Digi XBee mobile smart module, users can connect to the robot from anywhere in the world via 4G LTE-M mobile networks. Simple text commands move the robot and the sensors on the robot provide data for remote monitoring. In 2022, the Digi XBee Earth Rover will empower STEM workshops for middle and high schools, simulating the challenge of communicating and gathering information from NASA's Mars Rover and challenging students to explore tools and find solutions innovative.

Demonstration of Precise Agriculture – Increasingly, automation and IoT are entering the agricultural market, providing better information, improving crop yields, and reducing the amount of farm work required. The Digis demonstration simulates a complete IoT ecosystem for precision farming enabled by Digi wireless products. This end-to-end solution provides harvest managers with real-time weather conditions, which they can use to provide the exact amount of water required for optimal yields by controlling many farms from a central location. New and innovative technologies to support IoT applications have redefined how, where and when businesses, machines and people connect, transmit data and perform processes and complete transactions. These technologies are just as valuable as the networks they rely on, so Digi continues to develop network software and hardware that require intelligent networks. This is an exciting time for Digi given the tremendous growth we experienced in 2021, Remmert adds. In addition to Haxiot and Ctek, Digi acquired Ventus Holdings, a leader in Managed Service Network Solutions (MNaaS) that simplifies the complexity of enterprise enterprise wide area network (WAN) connectivity. The largest acquisition in the history of Digis enables us to offer software and subscription service plans and award-winning equipment to deliver complete high value network solutions. We anticipate 2022 to be even more exciting as we grow and expand into new markets. Stopped by cabin # 10239 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Tech East and meet the Digi team. For more information about Digi, please visit: www.digi.com. About Digi International Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is the leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation related products and deploy and manage critical communication infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and more. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

