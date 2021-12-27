International
The Polish president vetoes the media bill targeting the American company
WARSAW, Poland (AP) The Polish president said on Monday that he had decided to veto a media bill that would force the US company Discovery to relinquish its controlling stake in TVN, a Polish television network.
For many, it was a victory for freedom of speech and media independence in a country where democratic norms are being challenged by the nationalist government. The veto was also expected to be welcomed by Washington, which had sought to protect the largest US investment in Poland.
President Andrzej Duda noted that the bill was not liked by many Poles and would have dealt a blow to Poland’s reputation as a place to do business.
Contracts must be kept, Duda said at a press conference in Warsaw where he vetoed it. For us Poles it is a matter of honor.
The bill, recently approved by the lower house of parliament, would have prevented any non-European entity from owning more than 49% of the shares in television or radio broadcasters in Poland.
Its practical effect would have targeted only one existing company, Discovery Inc., forcing the American owner of Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, to sell most or even all of its Polish properties.
The leaders of the Polish government pushed the legislation and argued that it was important for national security and sovereignty to ensure that no company outside Europe could control the companies that help shape public opinion.
However, many Poles saw the bill, pushed by the ruling Law and Justice party, with which Duda is in line, as an attempt to silence a broadcaster with a news station, TVN24, and an evening news program. on its main channel, watched by millions of people.
Massive nationwide protests were recently held in support of the station and freedom of speech more widely. Donald Tusk, the leader of the opposition Civic Platform party who spoke at the demonstration, said Duda’s decision shows the importance of pressure from the US and pressure from the street.
Let no one say anymore that it is not worth it, that it is impossible, that we can do nothing. “We can and should,” Tusk wrote on Twitter.
Discovery had threatened to sue Poland in an international arbitration tribunal, saying it would fight for its investment. The network was initially bought by another US company, Scripps Networks Interactive, for $ 2 billion and later sold to Discovery.
It represents the largest US investment ever in Poland and the company now puts the value of TVN at $ 3 billion.
Duda said the bill would have violated the provisions of a Polish-US economic treaty signed in the 1990s and Poland could have faced potential fines of up to billions of dollars if he had signed it.
Duda said he agreed in principle that countries should limit foreign ownership of media companies, saying many other democratic countries, including the United States, France and Germany, have such legislation.
He said he would support such legislation that would affect future investments. But he argued that in the case of TVN, the law would have damaged a business that already operates legally in Poland.
He also said he shared the view of many of his Polish colleagues that given other problems, including the pandemic and inflation, the bill was not needed now.
Discovery hailed Duda’s move, saying: “We commend the president for doing the right thing and defending the core democratic values of a free press and the rule of law, and we want to thank all the viewers and all those who have supported him.” this important issue.
