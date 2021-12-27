The ‘terrified’ UN official condemns the reported killings in Myanmar





The ruling army did not comment on the incident near Mo So village in Kayah state on Friday and junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun could not be reached for comment.

State media reported that soldiers had shot and killed an unspecified number of “armed terrorists” by forces fighting against the military government. The state media did not say anything about the civilian victims.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Assistance Coordinator Martin Griffiths said reports of the killing of civilians, including at least one child, were credible.

“I condemn this serious incident and all attacks on civilians across the country, which are prohibited under international humanitarian law,” he said in a statement.

Griffiths called for “a full and transparent investigation” so that the perpetrators could be brought to justice and called for the protection of civilians. Residents and a human rights group working in the area said soldiers had killed civilians. Photos posted by the rights group showed burnt bodies, some in the back of a burnt truck. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military on February 1 overthrew the government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. More than 1,300 people have been killed in the crackdown on protests and more than 11,000 have been jailed, according to a report by the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners’s rights group. The army opposes the group’s death toll. Some army opponents have taken up arms, some linked to ethnic minority guerrillas who have fought for years with the government for self-determination in various parts of the country, including the eastern state of Kayah. The Save the Children aid group said two of its workers, who were traveling to their villages for the holiday season, had disappeared in the attack. It suspended operations in Kayah State and parts of neighboring Karen State and the Magway region.

