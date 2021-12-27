Somalia’s president suspends prime minister on corruption charges





NAIROBI, President of Kenya Somalia suspended the country’s prime minister and naval commander on Monday, a sharp escalation into a political dispute that threatens to further destabilize the troubled nation in the Horn of Africa. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed suspended Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble on charges of corruption and misuse of public land. The office of Mr. Mohameds had before accused Mr. Roble for serious threat to the electoral process and conducting activities contrary to his mandate. Mr. Roble refused to accept the order and charged Mr. Mohamed for deploying troops to attack his office and those of the cabinet in order to prevent them from performing their duties. The movements, he said in a television address, were a flagrant attempt to overthrow the government, the Constitution and the laws of the country. On Monday, foreign governments and international observers expressed concern that the dispute could trigger another cycle of violence in a nation hit by decades of fighting.

The heated political stalemate erupted in open street violence in April after Mr Mohamed signed a law extending his term of office by two years. Opponents of Mr. Mohamed, a former U.S. citizen and bureaucrat, along with his Western allies denounced the move, with many Somalis worried that it could reverse the modest democratic gains the country has made after decades of civil war. The confrontation eventually made Mr. Mohamed to ask the Parliament to cancel the extension and to demand that Mr. Roble to help organize late elections. Calling on former President Mohamed Mohammed on Monday, the prime minister instructed the armed forces to report directly to his office and vowed to take action against anyone who opposes the orders. He also said that Mr. Mohamed, whose term technically expired in February this year, intended to disrupt the election so that he could stay in office illegally.

The election process was not smooth, with legislative elections faced with delays, irregularities, and numerous allegations of corruption by candidates and observers. So far, only 26 of the 275 deputies for the lower house of Parliament have been elected, with 53 of the 54 seats in the upper house filled.

Somalia’s electoral process is undoubtedly complex, with traditional elders electing special delegates elected by lawmakers, who then elect the country’s president. Mr. Mohamed has said he wants to move on to a more traditional one-person, one-vote process, but his critics say he is driven by a desire to retain power. While the Somali Constitution gives the president the power to appoint a prime minister, the power to dismiss or cast a vote of no confidence in the prime minister and his cabinet rests with Parliament. Abdirahman Yusuf Omar, a deputy intelligence minister loyal to the prime minister, called the president’s decision an indirect coup. Writing in FacebookMr Omar said the deployment of security forces around the prime minister’s office would not prevent Mr Roble from carrying out his duties. The political battle comes as more than 90 percent of the country faces drought conditions, according to the United Nations, with nearly four million people estimated to be at risk of acute food insecurity. Somalia is also facing growing threats from the terrorist group Shabab, the negative economic impact of Covid-19 and clashes between rival forces in various parts of the country that have left dozens dead and thousands displaced from their homes. On Monday, Mogadishu residents said there was a large presence of troops on the streets, with much concern that political squabbles could turn bloody again.

Abdimalik Abdullahi, an independent analyst in Mogadishu, said the latest suspension leads Somalia to another difficult political crisis. The international community, said Mr. Abdullahi, should put pressure on political actors in Somalia to abide by existing election agreements, strictly announce the disruptors with possible consequences and support the prime minister to give his mandate regarding the management of the electoral process. Sunday, United States, Britain and other Western countries said they were concerned about the election delay and called on political leaders to participate a meeting on Monday convened by the prime minister to resolve disputes and speed up the electoral process. But before the meeting, President Mohameds’s office on Sunday accused the Prime Minister for serious threats to the electoral process and for carrying out activities contrary to his mandate.

The prime minister is also facing an investigation into corruption allegations. The Somali Navy Commander, Brigadier General Abdihamid Mohamed Dirir, recently publicly accused senior government officials, including Mr. Roble, for planning the kidnapping of public land belonging to the Coast Guard near the port of Mogadishu. In one statement issued by the Presidency, z. Mohamed accused Mr.

Pending the completion of the investigation, the duties and powers of the Prime Minister remain suspended, Mr. Mohamed said. The president too suspended General Dirir, saying the move was crucial to completing the investigation against the prime minister. As political unrest escalated on Monday, Somali political leaders, together with the embassies of Britain AND United States, urged officials to take urgent steps to de-escalate the situation. I am deeply saddened by the horrific actions that threaten the stability and existence of this nation, Fawzia Yusuf H. Adam, a former Foreign Minister and the only female candidate for president, says in a post shared on Twitter. The leaders of this country must stop inciting violence and abide by the law and agreements.

