Iran insists on crude oil exports as Vienna nuclear talks resume





FILE – Palais Coburg, where closed-door nuclear talks take place in Vienna, Austria, December 17, 2021. Iran is insisting that the United States and its allies promise to allow Tehran to export its crude oil as negotiations to resettle the deal. nuclear disruption will resume in Vienna. Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Monday, December 27, 2021, that Tehran wants the next round of talks to focus on achieving unimpeded access to oil revenues. (AP Photo / Michael Gruber, File)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) Iran insisted on Monday that the United States and its allies promise to allow Tehran to export its crude oil as negotiations to restore a broken nuclear deal resume in Vienna. Remarks by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian signal that Iran is postponing its position ahead of negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Talks have struggled to move forward and were postponed earlier this month after a round of tensions. on new demands from Tehran. Speaking to reporters in Tehran, Amirabdollahian said Iran wants the next round of talks to focus on its sanctions-hit oil industry. The goal is to get to the point where Iranian oil is sold easily and without any hindrance and its money reaches Iran’s bank accounts, he said. Tehran’s historic deal with world powers gave the country relief from sanctions in exchange for curbing its nuclear program. But in 2018, then-President Donald Trump pulled America out of the deal and imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran, including against its oil sector, rescuing its economy. Iran’s crude oil exports fell and international oil companies withdrew from deals with Tehran, weakening its economy. As the parties to the nuclear deal prepare to meet, Amirabdollahian said Iran wanted to be able to enjoy full economic concessions under the nuclear deal. Guarantee and verification (of lifting sanctions) are among the topics we have focused on, he said. The new, conservative administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has repeatedly called for the lifting of all economic sanctions before Iran halts its nuclear progress. Separately Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said it would be intolerable for the West to demand anything from Tehran beyond respecting the original agreement. Iran has consistently abandoned all boundaries of the deal since the US withdrawal and is now enriching uranium to 60% purity, a short technical step from weapons-level levels. It spins more and more advanced centrifuges also banned by the deal. Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful. But the country’s significant nuclear moves have alarmed regional enemies such as Israel and world powers. Diplomats have warned that time is running out to restore the deal as Iran maintains a tough line in putting the burden on the US to lift sanctions. From Israel, which vehemently opposed the 2015 deal, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid reiterated his country’s commitment that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon. Of course we prefer to act through international cooperation, but if necessary, we will defend ourselves, ourselves, he said, a covert threat of unilateral military action against Iran’s nuclear program. “A good deal is a good thing. We oppose an agreement that does not promise real oversight of Iran’s nuclear program and of Iran’s money and terrorist network. The talks involve all parties to the initial nuclear deal, Iran, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China. Iran refuses to speak directly with the US envoy, who is engaging through other signatories. Khatibzadeh told reporters Monday that Enrique Mora, the European Union diplomat leading the talks, would send messages and drafts between Iran and the US. We present our views in writing, and the dialogue is ongoing in Vienna indirectly, he said. ___ Associated Press writer Laurie Kellman in Tel Aviv, Israel contributed to this report.

