Global financial markets prepare for a bumpy ride in 2022 | Stock markets

Financial markets are poised for a bumpy run in 2022 in the face of rising inflationary pressure, rising interest rates and the continued disruption of international supply chains caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, experts say.

Analysts and financial investors said the Omicrons’s emergence had boosted the prospect of a stagflationary start to the new year, with weaker levels of economic growth, despite intensifying price pressures on already stretched supply chains. The winter energy crisis will also aggravate European economies.

Vaccines and treatments against Covid will remove some of the advantage from any social disruption we may face, and while many businesses have learned to trade through pandemic stops and starts, a reversal of essential winter restrictions [in the UK] and abroad would be a blow to the global economy, said Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell.

If the pandemic eases in 2022 as expected, central banks are expected to raise interest rates or lower their multibillion-dollar quantitative easing programs to buy bonds to curb inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve said this month it predicted a threefold increase in borrowing costs by 2022, which could scare markets and weaken a recovery already expected to slow in 2022.

High inflation has made central banks feel the heat, but by the end of 2022 we see a very different background, with stagnation a greater risk than stagflation, analysts at the Japanese bank Nomura said.

Victor Golovtchenko, of Internet broker Think Markets, said the US Fed was in an unenviable position to choose between consistently high inflation figures and constantly overstated financial markets.

Joost Beaumont, a senior fixed income strategist at Dutch bank ABN Amro, said next year would be volatile for markets as a result. We expect tighter global financial conditions, particularly from rising Fed rates and rising US rates to cause periods of volatility in markets again.

AJ Bells Khalaf said the bond market should face a day of reckoning eventually, unless monetary policy is ever normalized. It may be a gradual deflation and not an explosive rupture, but it seems like a question of when, not if. Long-term government bonds would be more in line, so bond investors could seek hedging by seeking shorter-term bonds, higher-yield markets, and strategic funds that use a flexible approach. tha Khalaf.

The Bank of England is also expected to raise interest rates in 2022, possibly two or three times, after suddenly raising its key interest rate to 0.25% at the December meeting, despite concerns about Omicron.

In a very different modus operandi from the recent pandemic revival, central banks are now on a tight tight path, said George Lagarias, chief economist at Mazars. We believe that by 2022, investors should at least be prepared for more volatility.

Rising energy prices in Europe and Asia led to higher inflation this year as supplies struggled to meet demand after easing summer blockades in advanced economies. Inflation is expected to remain high in the short term, but then may fall again during the year.

Bill Blain, a market strategist and head of alternative assets at Shard Capital, said investors had not made prices in the winter energy crisis that is raising bills and forcing some factories to suspend operations. Markets are greatly underestimating what higher energy prices will do for corporate revenue and growth across the globe, he said.

Europe is particularly vulnerable, while power outages and industrial displacement in China could cause new supply chain chaos, Blain added.

High-tech but low-profit tech stocks can go bad in a world with higher inflation and rising interest rates. The stock prices of many of those pandemic winners like Zoom and Peloton have already fallen from record levels in 2021. Paul Craig, a portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said extreme growth-oriented stocks could continue to struggle.

We are potentially witnessing the recent rating bubble in emerging startups, hyper-growths and tech clothing companies, and it would not be a shock to see more pain in 2022, he said.

The U.S. economy could stutter if Joe Biden does not get his $ 1.75 trillion ($ 1.31 trillion) legislation to build a better bill through the Senate, where Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is blocking the package.

A slowdown or worse in China could also shake markets in 2022. Despite Beijing’s recent change in policy stance, we expect growth to weaken further in the spring of 2022 due to the deteriorating property sector, growth of zero-Covid strategy costs, a drop in exports and widespread factory closures before and during the Winter Olympics, said Nomura, who fears the worst is yet to come.

We expect Beijing to take more decisive action to stop the downward spiral in the spring of 2022 and growth may end thereafter, Nomura added.

Weaker growth in the world’s second largest economy could lower commodity prices. Oxford Economics predicts that iron ore prices will end below current levels in 2022, while Beijing is expected to put pressure on its steel industries to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Higher vaccination rates, especially in emerging markets, will be crucial to fighting the pandemic and easing supply chain barriers, said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors.

In 2022, governments in emerging markets [EM] Countries that accelerate the pace of vaccination need to become more tolerant of Covid and facilitate strict control policies. This means that some increases in Covid-led EM activity are still ahead, offering a promising opportunity to extend the reopening trade. It is also likely to mean less frequent closures of factories and ports, Shah said.

There is also the risk of geopolitical unrest on the horizon; with Russian troops huddled on the Ukrainian border, rising tensions between Taiwan and China, and elections in the US and France.

Will Hobbs, chief investment officer at Barclays Wealth and Investments, said the Taiwan Straits were on fire, as were Ukraine’s border with Russia. For now, many will argue that the liberal-democratic model is the one that seems a little more false. The next election will continue to be a nervous affair for a while, however the midterm elections in the US and the French presidential election are the ones to be seen in 2022.

Most Wall Street banks have predicted that stocks will continue to rise in 2022, adding strong profits in 2020 and 2021.

Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, has a positive outlook for stocks for early 2022. Global economic growth is likely to remain above the trend for the first half of 2022, monetary policy is still accommodating, even if emergency Support measures are dwindling and we expect a 10% increase in global corporate profits next year, he said.

But Bank of America strategists predicted a slightly negative year, as there are many similarities between today and 1999-2000 to be ignored.

The UK is still seen as cheap and unlucky compared to other markets, said Alex Wright, portfolio manager of the special fund Fidelitys. This could mean further takeover action in the next 12 months if foreign predators attack undervalued UK companies.

UK stocks remain significantly undervalued compared to global markets and reasonably valued in absolute terms. This is reflected in a significant increase in the activity of M&A, which has been a major contributor to performance for our funds. We are likely to see more offers if appraisal discounts compared to overseas companies are not closed, he said.

But the dangers are many as the new year approaches. The three main risks lie in a policy mistake that causes financial wreckage, a messy energy transition seeing an increase in the prices of selected goods, and a bad variant that escapes vaccine protection, analysts at Generali Investments said.