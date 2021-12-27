No long-distance road trips for Afghan women without male relatives: Taliban





The Taliban issued a decree enforcing women’s rights, but did not mention girls’ access to education



Afghan Taliban authorities said Sunday that women seeking long-distance travel should not be offered road transport unless accompanied by a male relative. The instruction issued by the Ministry of Virtue Promotion and Ves Prevention, which also called on vehicle owners to refuse the travel of women who do not wear headscarves, has drawn condemnation from rights activists. The move comes after the Taliban banned many women in public sector roles from returning to work after taking power on August 15, and as girls remain largely excluded from high school. It also comes despite hardline Islamists seeking to project an internationally moderate image in a bid to restore suspended aid when the previous government exploded during the final stages of a U.S. military withdrawal. “Women who travel for more than 45 miles [72 kilometres] “They should not be offered a trip unless accompanied by a close family member,” ministry spokesman Sadeq Akif Muhajir told AFP on Sunday, specifying that the escort should be a male relative. The new instruction, distributed on social media networks, also urged people to stop playing music in their vehicles. Weeks ago, the ministry urged Afghan TV channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas with female actors. He also urged women TV journalists to wear headscarves during the presentation. Muhajir said on Sunday that the hijab, an Islamic headscarf, would also be required for women seeking transportation. The Taliban’s definition of the hijab – which can range from covering hair to covering the face or covering the whole body – is unclear, and most Afghan women already wear headscarves. “Making women prisoners” Human Rights Watch criticized the instruction. “This new order essentially goes … further in the direction of making women prisoners,” said Heather Barr, the group’s associate director of women’s rights. “I close opportunities for them to be able to move freely, travel to another city, do business, (or) be able to flee if they face domestic violence,” Ms. Barr added. Earlier this month, the Taliban issued a decree on behalf of their supreme leader instructing the government to enforce women’s rights. But he did not mention girls’ access to education. On Sunday, Afghan Minister of Higher Education Abdul Baqi Haqqani said authorities were discussing the issue. “The Islamic Emirate is not against educating women, but it is against co-education,” Haqqani told reporters. “We are working on building an Islamic environment where women can study … it may take some time,” he said, without specifying when girls can return to schools and university classes across the country. Women’s rights were severely restricted during the Taliban’s previous stay in power in the 1990s. They were forced to wear the burqa covering their face, allowed to leave the house with only a male companion, and barred from work and education. Respect for women’s rights has been repeatedly cited by major global donors as a condition for restoring aid. The UN has warned that Afghanistan is facing an “avalanche” of hunger this winter, estimating that 22 million citizens face “acute” food shortages.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/no-long-distance-road-trips-for-afghan-women-without-male-escort-taliban/article38044155.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos