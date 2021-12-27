Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year celebrations – Daily News

By RAF CASERT

BRUSSELS (AP) – After battling the coronavirus for a long time, the world understands very well the Belgian word of the year, “knaldrang!” – the desire to stay, the need to leave free. However, as the New Year celebrations approach, the omicron variant is fading more and more.

Alarming warnings abound, case loads are rising at an alarming rate, air traffic is getting heavier and some countries are considering more restrictions to add to the blockade and other measures already in place in Europe.

The top infectious disease expert in the US, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned on Monday that with the rise of the highly sticky omicron, “it will get worse before it improves.”

“We do not expect things to change in a few days to a week. “It will probably take much longer than that, but it is unpredictable,” he told ABC.

New York City’s sweeping mandate that requires almost all businesses, from multinational corporations to corner grocery stores, to ban unvaccinated workers from the workplace went into effect Monday amid a surge in infections.

In Denmark, the numbers of infections have risen dramatically in recent days and have set a one-day record of over 16,000 in the country at 5.8 million.

Travelers around the world faced cancellations and flight delays due to a lack of COVID-19-related personnel. FlightAware, a flight tracking website, counted more than 2,400 cancellations worldwide as of Monday afternoon – 884 of them inside, inside or outside the US

It is the unpredictability of the virus that is keeping governments from speculating and choosing different strategies to defeat the pandemic.

The French government and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were assessing the latest data and the need to counter the record number of COVID-19 infections with more measures to keep people away at a time when they so desperately want to be together.

But with indications that omicron may be a milder variant, despite its extraordinary ability to infect people, politicians got caught up in a hurdle of whether to break up another party or make sure to make sure health care systems not to collapse.

France has recorded more than 100,000 infections in a single day for the first time in a pandemic, and hospitalizations with COVID-19 have doubled over the past month. The government of President Emmanuel Macron scheduled urgent meetings Monday to discuss its next steps.

It is hoped that increased vaccinations will suffice. The government is pushing for a bill that would require people to be vaccinated to access all restaurants and many public places, instead of the current health permit system that allows individuals to produce a negative test or recovery evidence if they are not vaccinated.

This fragmented, often hesitant approach is evident in much of Europe. In Poland, a nation of 38 million people where the daily death toll now often rises to 500, already closed nightclubs will be allowed to reopen on New Year’s Eve, with the government unwilling to go against the numerous voters who oppose restrictions and mandatory vaccinations.

And despite the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in Europe, Russia will sound in the new year with little or no restrictions. Many precautions will be taken during the 10-day holiday period starting on New Year’s Eve. Russia will also not impose any additional travel restrictions.

The official statistics agency Rosstat estimated that between April 2020 and October 2021, Russia had 537,000 virus-related deaths.

In Belgium, people faced their first real test with some new measures on Monday. Large group purchases were banned and cinemas and concert halls were closed at a time when countless families are on holiday together. Calls for the closure of theaters and art centers came for particularly harsh criticism.

“We need it for our mental health as well. It is the only way for people to live experiences, to tell stories. “It’s very important for us to be open in these complex and complex times,” said Michael De Kok, artistic director of the Royal Flemish Theater.

Some cinemas remained open in an act of civil disobedience.

In Britain, there are similar trailing movements. Scotland planned to close its nightclubs on Monday. Northern Ireland and Wales did so on Sunday, though they remain open in England. Johnson, who has resisted ordering new restrictions but has not ruled them out, was expected to be briefed Monday on the latest data on the omicron spread.

Even that key element of British holiday celebrations, the stream of English Premier League football games, is under threat. The league has canceled 15 footballs over the last 2 1/2 weeks, and more could follow.

Daily infection numbers in Britain reached a new high of 122,186 on Friday, but there were no figures over the long Christmas weekend.

The Netherlands there has gone further than most other European countries, closing all non-essential shops, restaurants and bars and extending the school holidays to a new partial block.

____

Colleen Barry contributed from Milan, Sylvia Hui from London, Geir Moulson from Berlin, Jari Tanner from Tallinn, Uliana Pavlova from Moscow and Vanessa Gera from Warsaw.