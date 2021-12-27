Canopius concludes loss portfolio transfer deal with Riverstone inheritance buyer





Canopius Group, a London-based global specialist / global insurer, announced that it has completed a loss portfolio transfer (LPT) agreement with RiverStone International. The deal covers discontinued business classes signed by Canopius’s Lloyd’s unions and will see RiverStone’s Syndicate 3500 indemnify Canopius against potential net liability losses of approximately $ 780 million. The portfolio transfer was mediated by Gallagher Re. “This LPT with RiverStone provides Canopius with completion on our dashed lines, allowing us to focus on our core business and free up capital to reinvest in support of our aspirations for future growth,” commented Nick Betterridge, Acting Chief and Canopius. “With the current positive market environment, we see this as a great time to continue investing and growing our business in 2022 and beyond,” he added. “We are pleased to have executed this portfolio transaction inherited from Canopius, which continues to build on our strong position at Lloyd’s. We look forward to working closely with Canopius during the transition phase and maintaining a high level of service for policymakers and claimants, ”said Riverstone CEO Luke Tanzer. About Canopius Canopius is a global new / specialty insurer with insurance operations in Australia, Bermuda, China, Singapore, UK and USA. It provides through Lloyd’s Syndicates 4444 (managed by Canopius Managing Agents Ltd.); a US surplus line insurer, Canopius US Insurance Inc .; and Canopius Reinsurance Ltd, a Bermuda-based Class 4 reinsurer. About RiverStone International RiverStone International is a buyer and reinsurer of the legacy and discontinued insurance business. Operating in the company in the UK and in Lloyd’s London markets, RiverStone International has carried out a wide range of deals from insurance portfolio transfers and reinsurance to company acquisitions. Source: Canopius threads

