S&P Global and IHS Markit announce agreement to sell basic chemicals and CUSIP businesses

NEW YORK AND London, December 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / –S & P Global (NYSE: SPGI) and IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) announced today the agreements to sell the business of IHS Markit Base Chemicals to News Corp. and the business of S&P Global CUSIP Global Services (CGS) to FactSet Research Systems. These agreements represent continued progress towards the completion of the pending merger of S&P Global and IHS Mark.

News Corp. agreed to buy Base Chemicals business $ 295 million, and FactSet Research Systems has agreed to buy CGS for $ 1.925 billion, with any agreement subject to the usual purchase price adjustments. Each of these sales depends on the closure of the S&P Global-IHS Markit merger and other common terms. S&P Global and IHS Markit currently predict that the combined company will receive total net sales revenue of approximately $ 1.3 billion from these transactions, the proceeds of which are net of taxes and levies on CGS’s industry partner.

“The two sales we announced today represent an important milestone in our progress toward meeting the regulatory requirements required to complete our merger with IHS Markit,” he said. Douglas L. Peterson, President and CEO of S&P Global. “With these agreements in place, we are well positioned to pay full attention to our goals of accelerating progress, enabling innovation and serving our customers through a combination of these two world-class businesses.”

“Finding a suitable buyer for these two businesses meets a key regulatory requirement for our merger,” he added.Lance Uggla, Chairman and CEO of IHS Markit. “We now look forward to combining our excellent companies and consolidating our businesses to drive growth for our customers worldwide.”

S&P Global has also pledged to drop its leverage comment and data (LCD) business, along with a related family of leverage lending indices, as a condition for regulatory approval. According to the conditional approval of the European Commission for the merger of S&P Global and IHS Mark, the execution of an agreement for the sale of the LCD business may occur after the closure of the merger.

The companies previously announced the sale of IHS Mark (OPIS), Coal, Metals and Mining (CMM) and PetroChem Wire (PCW) oil price information services to NewsCorp on August 2021 as part of the ongoing merger review process.

Distributions remain subject to further review and approval by antitrust regulators. S&P Global and IHS Markit continue to expect the close of their merger in the first quarter of 2022, subject to meeting the closing conditions.

ADVISORS

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to S&P Global and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are serving as legal advisor. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal advisor to IHS Markit.

