Yoopers left for Europe as part of the spoon team | News, Sports, Work

ESCANABA – While many prepared for the Christmas weekend, the young athletes of the United States Luge Natural Team left for Munich, Germany to represent their country on the world stage of natural sailing.

Senior team member Zane Farnsworth from Marquette, along with youth team members Torrey Cookman, Katie Cookman, also from Marquette, Kurt Bates from Ishpeming and Henry Anderson from Appleton, Wis., Will once abroad compete in World Cup and World Cup competitions across Europe in December, January and February.

“Zane Farnsworth, Torrey Cookman, Henry Anderson and Katie Cookman, who were team members in 2020, along with Kurt Bates who won a place on the team this year, were selected based on their excellent sliding ability and dedication to the sport. . ” said U.S. Track Luge Natural Team coach Keith Whitman of Escanaba.

While Torrey Cookman and Anderson had the opportunity to compete internationally before 2020 – the team chose to give up traveling between COVID-19 last season – Farnsworth, Katie Cookman and Bates are all going across the Atlantic to compete for the first time .

The team, in general, is excited to reach Europe, although the new experience of traveling across the Atlantic is scary for some beginners.

“We are pissed, I am pissed,” said Torrey Cookman. “Just counting the days.”

Bates, too, is excited but nervous.

“I’m a little scared honestly,” he said. “Going overseas for the first time, it will be a good experience to go there.”

Farnsworth quoted his teammate Torrey Cookman as saying: “I’m psyched as Torrey would say,” with a chuckle.

“Obviously, it’s a little overwhelming,” added Farnsworth. “There are a lot of things that will happen when we get there, but I’m almost as good as I will ever be. So, I’m looking forward to it. “

Katie Cookman, like Bates, has mixed emotions about the trip.

“I think it is a very good opportunity that we have. Said Katie Cookman. “I’m pissed, but I’m also scared because it will be my first time there, but I’m very excited about this opportunity.”

By staying home last season, the team was able to explore all sections – from the bottom up – of the Lucy Hill course in Negaunee that they call home in the first months of this year. While track preparations have begun for this season, there has been no slippage lately as the tea has continued their physical regime to stay in shape.

The additional experience of climbing the top of Lucy hill will be a great benefit for the competitors coming at the time of the competition.

“The top of the track at Lucy Hill is more technical, so I think it will portray more of what the track will be like in Europe.” said Katie Cookman. “So it really prepared us a lot better for the tracks in Europe and the races to come.”

Speaking from experience, Torrey Cookman also attended.

“I would also add that the top of our runway is really similar to the toughest runways in Europe. he said. “So being able to train and slide on that top, we pass much better than sliding on that bottom.”

As they have done in the past at Lucy Hill, the team will teach European courses in segments before taking them on a full run.

Outside the competition, Bates points to changes in culture as something he is excited about.

“The culture there will be very different than here, so it will take some time to get used to. “But that’s what I’re looking forward to.” tha Bates.

While Torrey Cookman’s youth team, Katie Cookman, Anderson and Bates will stay together, Farnsworth will go alone to compete as a Senior Team member. Like Bates, he was excited about the opportunity to immerse himself in the culture.

“I look forward to meeting new people.” tha Farnsworth. “I’m also excited to see massive amounts of different environments that I’ll probably not be able to see again.”

As U.S. representatives on and off the track, the team understands the honor and pressure that comes with this responsibility.

“It is a great honor to represent the United States overseas.” tha Bates. “Usually, most people do not do that. So this is a once in a lifetime experience. “It’s just wonderful.”

Honor nervousness, however, will subside once they arrive in Munich, said Torrey Cookman.

“Once we’re there, we can just be excited and go into everything with a smile.” said Torrey Cookman. “It really says a lot about the US, but it also represents our program very well.”

Whitman has confidence in his team to accomplish their duties in the race, as well as in U.S. representatives.

“They have done very well and will make our country very proud.” said Whitman. “They are very good athletes and very good people.”

The members of the youth team will be in action until February 6, while the Farnsworth of the senior team will stay in Europe until March 1.

They will regularly update fans on their trip on their Facebook page, the US Natural Track Luge Team, as well as their Instagram page of the same name.

Todd Rose is a sports writer for the Daily Press in Escanaba, a sister publication of The Daily News.