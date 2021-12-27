The Omicron variant that causes flight cancellations worldwide

Vacation passengers continued to experience widespread flight cancellations as the omicron variant causes airline staff to call ill.

According to FlightAware, which tracks delays and cancellations, there were a total of 2,395 cancellations of flights worldwide on Monday, with 869 of them affecting flights within, inside or outside the United States.

About 6,342 flights were delayed worldwide with 1,602 delays affecting flights to the US.

Over the Christmas weekend, thousands of other flights were canceled, leaving passengers stranded.





“We apologize to our clients for the delay in their holiday travel plans,” Delta said in a statement. “Delta people are working hard to get them where they need to be as quickly and safely as possible on the next available flight.”

The holiday season is the busiest time of the year for air travel. The U.S. Transportation Safety Administration said 2.19 million passengers were checked on Dec. 23 and the day before saw more passengers than on the same day in 2019.

When things can return to normal is unclear.





Delta and JetBlue have reportedly asked the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce quarantine time for their vaccinated employees. Some airlines are also said to offer bonuses to work harder to cover sick employees.

Amid the clash, some are expressing concern.

“We need to make sure employees do not feel pressured to come to work when they are exposed to COVID or think they may have symptoms,” Captain Dennis Tyer, a spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, told ABC News.