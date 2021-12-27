International
Royal Caribbean International to upgrade board test from January 5 – Cruise Industry News
Royal Caribbean International has announced that it will stop providing on-board coronavirus tests to its guests from January 5, 2022 onwards.
This option was popular among non-US tourists sailing with the cruise line in the US and would need a negative test result before returning home.
Therefore, the cruise line has explained the three options for these cruisers. They are terminal testing, airport testing and local testing sites (if the guest is staying in the US for longer).
With navigation terminal testing, guests can perform a rapid PCR or COVID-19 antigen test right at the terminal after disembarking from the ship. The results will be emailed to you shortly thereafter.
Visitors traveling directly to the airport can schedule their rapid PCR or COVID-19 antigen test to be done on site with an airport testing provider.
And finally, if the guest is going to stay in the US for a bit longer, there are different locations near the terminal, airport and hotels in the area where they can perform PCR testing or the COVID-19 antigen, the cruise line said.
All three options will be communicated to board guests in greater detail, Royal Caribbean International said. He added that he is not affiliated with the test providers in any way, and the testing costs should be paid directly to the provider.
Visitors navigating before January 5, 2022, can schedule a COVID-19 test on board prior to landing day to meet their international re-entry testing requirements. Details for scheduling those tests are also being provided on board.
