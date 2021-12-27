International
JCC Global Sustainability Challenge Team shines | tidings
JAMESTOWN The lights went out, but the voices continued on the other side from time to time, when SUNY Jamestown Community College students practically met with students in Iraq, the screen turned black.
They can not rely on their own energy source, said Greg Rabb, a political science professor at the JCC. All of a sudden we could hear them, but we could not see them because the lights went out. They do not have reliable electricity like us.
The darkness was shocking for Rabbi and his students in America, who met with their Kurdish counterparts from Duhok Polytechnic University every Thursday afternoon for eight weeks as part of the Global Sustainability Challenge. The meetings began at 22:00 Iraqi time, reinforcing the darkness.
The virtual exchange initiative brought together college and university students from the United States, and technical college and university students from Iraq and Jordan to address global challenges in their communities. JCC was one of 12 American colleges selected to participate in bi-national teams competing to develop the most sustainable business concept in response to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
The JCC-Duhok team, called The Young Peers, chose to address quality education in the US and Iraq. It turned out to be a worldwide initiative as the seven-member JCC group included three international students from Russia, Germany and the Ivory Coast.
Students in the US are rarely burdened by the lack of reliable electricity, but other issues persist. JCC team members said they face communication barriers with their colleagues and instructors. They also feel that students generally lack a voice to make positive changes in their education.
To address these issues, the JCC-Duhok group developed a business plan for a website prototype that would serve as a network for students and college faculty and staff from around the world to interact with each other.
Some of the problems we had do not overlap directly, said Mason Palude, JCCs Young Peers project director. We had very different problems here from those in Iraq. Some of their problems are energy, sustainability and infrastructure issues. We generally do not have the same problems. We figured it out somehow by creating a website with a forum where people can go and discuss problems and maybe try to tie a solution together.
Palude said the prototype anchor is a discussion forum that is similar to Reddit, an extensive network of online communities where people can share their interests, hobbies and passions.
There are other things, too, added classmate Jesse Bates. There are educational resources, scholarship opportunities, student exchange opportunities. There is a donation platform, in the hope that schools will put what they need on the website, and people can come in and donate it or leave it at school.
Students spent six hours on Friday before Thanksgiving Day designing the prototype, which they call the EDU Bridge. They also created a 9-minute presentation video for a panel of international judges.
The process of developing components for the website took longer. Students from JCC and Duhok interviewed peers, professors, and family members involved in education. They came back with a host of problems and included them in a two-sided mind map, one for students and one for instructors.
David Guckenberger, from Germany, said one big reason the JCC-Duhok team chose to deal with education was because the group believed that many other global problems could be solved if everyone had access to quality education.
Led by Rabb, those attending the JCC were Palude, Bates, Guckenberger, Katerina Starkova, Christian Baffoin, Irene Aloyce and Carter Gordon.
Students from Iraq are just like me and my colleagues, said Starkova, one of the Russians who served as JCCs Young Peers project manager. They just want to learn something new. They participated in this international process because they want to improve things in their universities. They have major problems with laboratory equipment, books and materials. They are really smart people, really smart.
Rabb said he did not know what was coming in when he applied for the JCC to join the Global Sustainability Challenge. Students could not earn college credits to join so Rabb sold them experienced.
It is my diploma, Starkova said about the reason for the union. I would like to be an international manager or diplomat or anything else that can solve global problems at the governmental level.
Aloyce said it was the big challenge that drew him to the project.
You can solve a big problem globally, she added. It is not a single place. Being part of this challenge helps you to be open-minded with other cultures.
Rabb said he was fascinated by the final product of the students. He also praised Cori Dunagan, JCC’s Academic Technology Support Coordinator, for her role in connecting Iraqi and American students to Zoom each week.
Our bi-national band was great and our JCC band was fantastic, Rabb said. They worked well together and our counterparts in Iraq received no academic credit but simply for the pure joy of learning together and not just consuming knowledge but creating knowledge.
It was an honor, he added, to be one of 12 colleges in the United States selected for the competition.
