India blocks foreign funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

NEW DELHI – The Government of India has blocked Mother Teresa’s charity from receiving foreign funding, saying the Catholic organization did not meet the requirements under domestic law, giving a blow to one of the most prominent groups running shelters for her the poor. The Interior Ministry said in a statement Monday that the Charity Missionaries’ application to renew a license that allows it to receive funding from abroad was rejected at Christmas. The ministry said it encountered unfavorable data while reviewing the charity renewal application. He did not elaborate. Her troubles come after a string of attacks on Christians in some parts of India by right-wing Hindu groups who accuse pastors and churches of forced conversions. The attacks have been particularly prominent in the southern state of Karnataka, which has seen about 40 cases of threats or violence against Christians this year, according to a report by the Evangelical Association of India. Earlier Monday, West Bengal’s prime minister, Mamata Banerjee, sparked outrage when she posted on Twitter that the government had frozen the charity’s bank accounts. But the government quickly clarified that it had not frozen any accounts. The charity confirmed in a statement that the government had not frozen its accounts, but added that its application to renew the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act had not been approved. Therefore … we have asked our centers not to operate any of the accounts (foreign contributions) until the issue is resolved, it says. Earlier this month, the Charity Missionaries, which Mother Teresa began in Calcutta in 1950, came under investigation in the western state of Gujarat after complaints that girls in its shelters were forced to read the Bible and recite Christian prayers. The charity has denied the allegations. The charity runs hundreds of shelters that care for some of the world’s most needy people, whom Mother Teresa described as the poorest of the poor. India is home to the second largest Catholic population in Asia after the Philippines, but approximately 18 million Catholics represent a small minority in the predominantly Hindu nation of nearly 1.4 billion. Critics say religious tensions have risen under the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with more frequent attacks against minorities. Mother Teresa received the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in 1979 and Pope Francis proclaimed her a saint in 2017, two decades after her death.

