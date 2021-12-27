I can hardly wait for the next fishing season News, Sports, Work

Sometime later today, when relatives have gone home, your home is finally quiet and you are resting in your favorite shelter next to your beautiful Christmas tree, you will dream ahead for the next fishing season.

We who are fishermen have a special lust when it comes to traveling to places where we can cast our lines. No matter how many successful fishing trips we record in our memories, we always wish for another – and then the one after that.

Christmas is such a special time for families, friends, holidays and magical moments that accumulate over the years to bring wealth to our lives. It is a time to relax from our daily quarrels to remember, to worship, to embrace and to laugh.

Now the presents have been dismantled, the children have calmed down from the height of Santa Claus and the cookie plates have collapsed. Now is the time to enjoy the peace of the moment and nurture happiness in our souls with fresh ideas for those days to come when we will go back into the water with fishing rods in hand.

It’s time to dump her and move on.

I look forward to the day when I take the rods from the basement to put in the Bass Cat lockers, then go back to the basement a few more times to pull the Plano boxes loaded with tools, hooks, weights, plastic worms, bait, spinnerbaits, topwaters and all the other essential elements in my game fish chase.

Every year I try to reduce the interference, but I know I will do more than I should, arguing that a fisherman should always be overly prepared.

The task of loading the boat each spring may seem like a chore. But I find joy at work. It is the foundation that lays the foundation for the fishing that will follow soon. It is a detail that helps my mind prepare and my body to contact.

From my La-Z-Boy perspective, the lights on the trees and the glittering ornaments are fascinating. When I look long and hard, I can see far beyond the tree until the day I turn the trailer down the platform – most likely into the Mosquito Lake – so that the boat can slide out of its head.

The first day on the water after the ice is gone is a real wake-up call. It’s two and a half months away, but I can see it as clearly as possible. The first day will be cold, but I will not be cold. I will feel overwhelmed by the reception that has been built since the fall afternoon when I prepared the boat for its hibernation.

I will park the trailer, get on the boat and close my flotation vest. I will turn the key, Merc will turn on and I will leave the dock to walk up to the lake I have dreamed of for months.

The lights in the trees are twinkling. The house is quiet and when I listen carefully I hear the spring floods in the swamps around the perimeter of the lake. They are the sound of spring and chorus in the background of any early spring fishing trip.

Christmas decorations in our house include some wooden and ceramic fish. Some are bass, one is a dot and another is a mason. As I dream with my eyes about the first trip of the new season, I can imagine connecting with one or more of the real fish that represent the ornaments.

It’s still Christmas, but I’m looking forward to it. And this magical season is the perfect time to start getting back in the mood for fishing magic.

Jack Wollitz’s new book, The Common Angler: A Celebration of Fishing, aims to explain “why” after our love for fishing. He likes emails from readers. Send a note to [email protected]