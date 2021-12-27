The Russian ruble gains after reaching the high level in 5 weeks





MOSCOW, Dec. 27 (Reuters) – The Russian ruble hit a five-week high against the dollar before easing gains on Monday amid continuing concerns about a geopolitical stalemate between Moscow and the West. As of 1255 GMT, the ruble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 73.54, previously falling to 73.0825, its strongest point since November 19th. “In the short term we see the ruble in the range of 72.5-74.5 against the dollar,” analysts at Sberbank Asset Management said in a note. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The ruble had gained 0.1% to trade at 83.21 against the euro, having previously touched an almost two-week level of 82.7975. The ruble has been under increasing geopolitical pressure since October, as Western countries expressed concerns about Russia’s military strengthening near its neighbor, Ukraine. Moscow said it could move its military within its territory as it saw fit. Geopolitical tensions are likely to cause citizens to convert rubles into foreign currency in the near future, said Maxim Petronevich, chief economist at Otkritie Research. President Vladimir Putin last week said Russia had received an initial generally positive response to the security proposals it submitted to the United States this month, designed to ease the current situation over Ukraine, and that he was hopeful about the prospect of negotiations next year. next. Read more Analysts at Promsvyazbank said the background for the ruble was neutral, noting that trading activity is likely to be low due to the continuing Christmas holidays in Europe. Trade activity is likely to decline further ahead of Russia’s long New Year holidays. Brent crude, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, fell 0.1% to $ 76.10 a barrel, still hampered by concerns that the Omicron coronavirus variant could slow global economic recovery. Russian stock indexes rose. The RTS index expressed in dollars (.IRTS) increased by 0.7% to 1595.5 points. The Russian ruble-based MOEX index (.IMOEX) was 0.6% higher at 3725.1 points. For the Russian stock guide see For Russian treasury bills see Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Shailesh Kuber Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

