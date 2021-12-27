Nicholas Goldberg: Can the US strike a balance between isolationism and world policing?

Americans are tired of war.

We just emerged from a 20-year-old fiasco in Afghanistan, with little to show for it other than the re-establishment of the Taliban, burqa sales, and the country plunged into turmoil. Prior to that, the seven-year war in Iraq did not make Americans safer, nor did it make the country a thriving democracy or reveal weapons of mass destruction.

Trillions of dollars later and thousands of lives lost, many Americans on both the left and the right are feeling skeptical about foreign turmoil and are seeking a withdrawal from the global scene as we focus on domestic issues.

This is completely understandable. Over the years, the US has been quick to go to war. He has often entered with great arrogance and a little understanding, only to be drawn years later with mediocre results. It is involved in folly, in wrong adventures; has allied with unpleasant partners; is stuck in the swamp; has been responsible for the unnecessary deaths of civilians.

Opinion columnist Nicholas Goldberg Nicholas Goldberg served 11 years as editor of the editorial site and is a former editor of the Op-Ed site and the “Sunday Opinion” section.

However, more content is required when it comes to policing the world.

But let’s not claim that it is as simple as leaving, or that disconnecting has no cost.

Right now, for example, Russian President Vladimir Putin is amassing troops on the Ukrainian border and an invasion is a real possibility. The United States has threatened serious consequences if the Russians march inside.

But, thanks to the national mood, President Biden has also sent a clear message that we will not go to war for Ukraine.

The idea that the United States will use force unilaterally to confront Russia invading Ukraine is not on the scene right now. he said in early December.

In other words: We care! But we do not care that a lot.

Now you may or may not believe that Ukraine, full 6,000 miles from LA on the border with Russia, is worth going to war. You may not even think the US is on the right side of the issue.

But remember this: Chinese President Xi Jinping is also making an assessment of the US mood, looking closely at our actions in both Afghanistan and Ukraine. it decide what steps to take. If the US is not ready to fight for Ukraine, he is probably thinking, is he also ready to fight for Taiwan? If America does not keep it in Afghanistan, how much will it care about Hong Kong or the South China Sea?

And Iran is watching, too, and making decisions about whether the United States has the stomach to respond to if it pushes forward with its nuclear program.

All over the world, the United States has made promises to its allies and set red lines for its opponents. As we break away, we send a message to our loved ones that we may not be trustworthy, and we encourage them to see what they can do to escape.

In the process, we hand over power and leadership to those who can use it less responsibly than we do.

Are the US prepared for this?

At the moment we were focused from the inside, with little appetite for large-scale military involvement, says Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations. The problem is that the rest of the world sees this. So it is no coincidence that Russia is mobilizing forces on its border with Ukraine and Iran is essentially on its way to becoming a threshold nuclear power.

So what should we do? We can walk away and let the world lead itself without American leadership, risking what Brookings Institution researcher Robert Kagan has called suicidal superpower and what Haass calls a world in disarray. Or go back to our old role as the flawed sheriff of the world.

But there is certainly a third way. One in which we remain globally engaged and stay true to our commitments, but with less arrogance, less unilateralism, and less light reliance on our military power. One that places more emphasis on creative diplomatic alternatives and less on armed intervention, and seeks new ways of working collectively with liberal-minded allies and democracies to make the world a better and safer place.

The United States has moved in that direction in recent years, largely under democratic administrations. It can be frustrating to remember, for example, our helplessness in the face of the Syrian civil war. But it is the right trend. The US can work more closely with international institutions to build support for global policies. One can rely more on carrots and the stick of foreign aid and economic sanctions, though they are imperfect means.

I am not saying that the US should never go to war as a last resort to defend its vital interests or most fundamental principles.

But I do not think we should worry that the US is giving up on this option. Last week, the Senate approved and sent to the White House a $ 770 billion bill to authorize the defense to fund the Pentagon.

It is not like beating our swords on a plow.

I am simply saying that the greatest care, restraint, and humility are appropriate.

Right now, the world is facing growing illiberalism and authoritarianism, as well as major transnational problems that require common, negotiated rather than forceful solutions. Undoubtedly the pandemic is one. The even bigger challenge, which will require great leadership, courage and sacrifice, is climate change.

The point is, there are risks to both overcoming and secession, and U.S. policy often fluctuates like a pendulum between them.

As new global challenges emerge, it must, instead, find the right balance.

