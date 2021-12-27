The transport company in Valley Stream Prez talks about delays in international importation

Sign Up For our newsletter for COVID-19 to stay updated on the latest coronavirus news across New York

Consumers receive more and more goods from all over the world. Alba Wheels Up International, an international freight forwarder and customs broker, specializes in bringing items to the United States. We spoke with Salvatore J. Stile, president and chairman of Valley Stream-based company, which has more than $ 300 million in annual sales and about 200 employees, about importing into an increasingly international world.

What does your company do?

My company is an international freight forwarder and customs broker in the US. They work together with each other. A service is the delivery of goods to the United States or their export outside the United States by ocean or air freight. Customs clearance is guiding customers through proper customs rules and regulations. We also deal with other government agencies like FDA and EPA. We make sure to assess the appropriate duties and fees. There are over 25,000 tariff codes that apply to products coming to the United States.

What kind of goods do you handle?

We bring billions of dollars worth of goods to the United States, from clothing to shoes and accessories to electronics and food. The most common would be related to clothing and consumer products. The most unusual? We cleaned up the 911 monument in Bayonne, NJ, called Teardrop, donated by the Russian government and a famous Russian sculptor. Many years ago, we exported 70,000 pounds of custom-made silver sterling silver from a company in Brooklyn that made it for the Saudi royal family’s wedding.

Which countries do you deal with the most and what are the biggest problems?

Asia and the Indian subcontinent. I would say that now the biggest issues are the extra tariffs, the 301 tariffs most often referred to as Trump tariffs. If a fee were 10% from other countries, there would be an additional fee ranging from 7.5 to 25% from China.

What is the extent and the main cause of the delays now?

Maybe about 50 to 60 days. Something that would take from door to shelf in the ocean in 30 days now takes approximately 80. Factories are closed. There were divisions for electricity where they worked at 60 percent capacity. Steamboat lines can schedule six ships in LA, but only send four. LA ports are like a blocked channel. There have been many empty voyages where steamer ship lines do not send ships because they either do not have enough commitment to fill them or want to keep freight rates across the ocean at a stable level.

What other things cause delays?

There is a lack of equipment and staff. There is a lack of chassis, the wheels on which is placed a container that connects to a truck. Many people are not turning the chassis in time. They are not producing them as quickly as possible. Another reason for the delays is that the terminal yard is so crowded that it is difficult to maneuver in the terminal.

Has anything specific happened in China recently leading to delays?

They had the Golden Week celebration in October. It is a national holiday, so they close. There were fewer shipments coming out of China.

What does it take to survive as a logistics freight carrier today?

Capital. The best technology in the classroom. You need to be an advocate for your clients to find solutions outside of normal processes. And as a customs broker, you need to understand how available rules and regulations can be beneficial to your clients.

Can you give examples?

Were strong in the program of Section 321, a program directly to the consumer. If you are an importer and know who your customer is before the goods are shipped from the exporting country, if the acceptable goods are under $ 800 in value, there is no obligation for the product. If you bring a container of knitted blouses for women from China, the total fees and charges would be $ 29,000 or $ 30,000. If you use section 321 program effectively, it would be zero.

Is it something new?

It has existed for several years. It used to be a $ 200 limit, but rose to $ 800. Not only is it duty free, once you pick up the container from the port, you can throw it in your internal supply chain. You do not have to go to your distribution center.

What has your company done to help customers get through these difficult times?

We have helped finance them with credit terms, because the transport of goods is five times more than it was before. They rely on us for financial support and market speed. We get goods to market faster than many of our competitors. We do this by scheduling export shipments with technology, so we can anticipate what trucks are needed, reserve space, pick up the goods at the terminal, and clear the goods before they arrive at the port.

What do you foresee in the next year as an impact on the import community?

I see problems ahead, not only for the import community, but also for the consumer. I see that rates remain high. I see that the lending community will withdraw from advances to importers. They are worried. This may not be an ongoing situation. Many importers have not switched to higher tariffs at retailers. You can see another 5 to 10% increase in consumer goods prices.

